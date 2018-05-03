share tweet pin email

Traditionally, students have shown their appreciation for teachers by bringing them an apple. But who really wants an apple when you can enjoy a free burrito?

May 8 is Teacher Appreciation Day and to say "thank you" to educators everywhere, a few food chains are dishing out some meal deals.

Whether it's a burrito or sandwich your teacher loves, point them in the right direction to score a well-deserved lunch or dinner. Of course, to make the day even sweeter, you can still whip up a special dessert for your favorite teacher to enjoy.

Chipotle

@ChipotleTweets/Twitter Chorizo in the house, watch your mouth.

Teachers need to team up to score this deal. Chipotle is offering all teachers, faculty members and school staff BOGO (buy one get one) burritos, burrito bowls, salads and tacos from 3 p.m. to restaurant closing hours on Teacher Appreciation Day. Just be sure to bring your faculty I.D.

Teachers, Come in and enjoy a free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich for Teacher appreciation day May 8th, 10:30 am- 10:00 pm!

Valid only at participating Greater Triangle Area Chick-fil-A restaurants.Valid School ID Required. Must be present to redeem. Limit one offer per person. pic.twitter.com/3yjyQFczZM — CFA Henderson NC (@CFAHenderson) May 2, 2018

Chick-fil-A servers are usually known for their customer service but on May 8, select Chick-fil-A locations are honoring teachers from 10:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. with free chicken sandwiches. Be sure to check your local store and bring a valid faculty I.D. to enjoy a sandwich on the house.

Costco

This isn't exactly a meal deal, but teachers can save big on food, home goods and more throughout the year with this deal. For teachers looking to get all their shopping done in one place,the bulk store will offer teachers more than $60 in savings if they sign up for a new membership on May 8.