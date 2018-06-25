Chefs honor Anthony Bourdain on what would have been his 62nd birthday

share tweet pin email

As though the passing of chef and TV star Anthony Bourdain was not already fresh enough in the minds and hearts of his fans and loved ones, today marks what would have been his 62nd birthday.

In memory to the famed foodie, several chefs — and countless fans — have posted their own tributes to Bourdain on social media platforms from Twitter to Instagram.

Dave Chang of the Netflix show "Ugly Delicious" and founder of the Momofuku restaurant group posted "Happy Birthday Tony. We all miss you so much."

In a post remembering Bourdain, Andrew Zimmern, host of "Bizarre Foods" on "The Travel Channel," said, "You’re loved and missed in ways you can’t imagine."

Chef Geoffrey Zakarian is donating all proceeds of his "A Cooks Tour" event, honoring Bourdain on his 62nd birthday, June 25 in Buffalo, New York, to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

One of those most affected by his death, Bourdain's girlfriend Asia Argento, shared a heartbreaking love poem on Twitter just a few days ago.

Chef Eric Ripert, a longtime friend of Bourdain's who sadly was the one to find him unresponsive, has yet to post to social media about Bourdain since making this statement on Twitter after his death.

Anthony was my best friend. An exceptional human being, so inspiring & generous. One of the great storytellers who connected w so many. I pray he is at peace from the bottom of my heart. My love & prayers are also w his family, friends and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/LbIeZK14ia — Eric Ripert (@ericripert) June 8, 2018

Tributes from around the world have poured in since his tragic death. Fans have offered their own birthday wishes to Bourdain via social media.

Happy Birthday Chef #rip#legend#kitchenconfidential#chef#tony#anthonybourdain#theman A post shared by Jerry Gonzales (@chefmasterj89) on Jun 25, 2018 at 11:41am PDT

And many restaurants where he visited have said they will be supporting suicide prevention causes.

The restaurant Gramercy in Santa Monica even painted a mural of Bourdain on a wall outside the restaurant.

Tonight of all nights, may be the one to watch the newly released season finale of "Parts Unknown," and raise a glass to honor the larger-than-life chef.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.