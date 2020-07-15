Struggling to get your daily dose of fruits and veggies? Just try a cookie. At least, that's the advice one chef is suggesting with his latest snacking invention.

Gurpareet Bains, a chef and nutritionist based in the United Kingdom, recently created a cookie called the Chikitsa Crumble that contains the recommended five daily servings of fruits and vegetables and nearly half of one's daily recommended fiber intake.

Bains created the healthy cookie during lockdown. Courtesy Jarek Filipowicz

The 43-year-old culinary TV personality claims that his new blueberry-flavored treat boasts the nutritional equivalent of five bags of leafy greens and can help lower one's cholesterol, boost heart health and manage Type 2 diabetes.

Sounds pretty promising, but you're probably wondering ... but what does it taste like?

"It's a cross between a carrot cake/veg/cookie. Initially the taste of vegetables can take people by surprise, but after the first bite or two most people like it. It is a very satisfying and healthy tasting cookie," Bains told TODAY Food via email.

The words "healthy" and "cookie" aren't often used in the same sentence, but Bains, who has written several cookbooks, said he was inspired to create the gluten-free, vegan snack when the U.K. went into lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

"My family and friends were really struggling to get their kids to eat healthily," he said. "I thought I would use my own time in lockdown to help them find a solution — and the cookie was the answer."

Each Chikitsa Crumble contains 280 calories, 11 grams of fat, 32 grams of carbohydrates, 12 grams of protein and 12 grams of fiber. In comparison, a serving of two classic Chips Ahoy Chewy chocolate chip cookies contain 140 calories, 6 grams of fat, 21 grams of carbohydrates — and very little fiber and protein, just 1 gram of each.

Bains is the author of several cookbooks. Courtesy Jarek Filipowicz

When asked about the secret behind his recipe, Bains remained coy about the process, but did reveal that it took three months to perfect and contains the following ingredients: blueberries, dried courgette, dried pumpkin, dried carrot, ground almonds, dried blueberries, coconut oil, goji berries, cinnamon, baking powder, pink salt and vanilla. The cookie also has no added sugar and all of its sweetness is derived from the fruits used.

Bains, who is the co-founder of Vedge Snacks, previously made headlines in 2009 when he created a recipe for the "world's healthiest meal" and again in 2014 when he created "the world's healthiest Christmas dinner."

Veggies and cookies: an unlikely combo. Courtesy Jarek Filipowicz

Bains said he's currently looking for a commercial partner (ideally a coffee house chain) that will be able to distribute and sell his new snack. Right now, he's producing about 100 cookies a week for family and friends.