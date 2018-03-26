The trick to making a perfect roast chicken might be in your bathroom

share tweet pin email

Looking for a trick to make classic roast chicken even better?

Get out of the kitchen. The answer might just be in your bathroom.

Food writer Helen Rosner recently stumbled upon a pretty unusual use for a pricey Dyson hair dryer — and it had nothing to do with her beauty routine.

Happy snow day, I am using an astonishingly expensive hair dryer to remove all moisture from a chicken to maximize skin crispiness when I roast it. pic.twitter.com/ngtzmoOSHf — Helen Rosner (@hels) March 21, 2018

On Wednesday, while New Yorkers braved yet another late-winter (well, early spring, really) snowstorm, Rosner decided to use her "astonishingly expensive" supersonic Dyson hair dryer to remove excess moisture from a chicken before roasting it. And the result was a beautifully crispy bird.

Many chefs will salt chicken skin and let the bird air dry overnight to wick away unwanted moisture. But Rosner went one step further after seeing that her bird wasn't ready for the oven.

"The next morning, in the shining white light of a daytime blizzard, I took my chicken out of the fridge and saw that it wasn’t quite as dry as I wanted to be," Rosner wrote. "So I went and got my hair dryer to finish the job."

While Rosner's hair dryer costs around $400 (it's an Allure Award Winner known for how fast it dries your hair while preventing heat damage), experts say most hair dryers in good condition should be sufficient to help chicken skin reach the ultimate crispness. Chef James Briscione, the director of culinary research at the Institute of Culinary Education, who also stars in Food Network's digital series "Cooking with Dad," told TODAY Food that Rosner's surprising hack is a full-proof method.

24h salted air dry in the fridge, hair dryer on cool to get any leftover moisture, super thin layer of butter or oil, start the chicken in a cold pan and cold oven and incrementally raise the temp to 450 over ~80 minutes — Helen Rosner (@hels) March 21, 2018

But should home cooks be concerned about sanitation issues when using a device that gets super close to your hair for preparing food?

Briscione says it's fine ... as long as there are no stray hairs stuck in the dryer that could fall onto the bird, this chicken-drying method is "A-OK." But unlike rinsing raw chicken (which is not recommended by many professional chefs and food safety experts), the USDA has yet to weigh in on this unusual poultry-drying trick.

Thus far, reactions on social media have ranged from absolutely delighted to somewhat quizzical.

