Love, or should we say l'amour, is in the air for the award-winning French chef Dominique Crenn and "NCIS" actress Maria Bello.

The couple announced their engagement right after the Academy Awards on Sunday and shared a few details from the romantic proposal.

“We’re pretty happy considering we just got engaged,” Bello told Entertainment Tonight at Elton John's Oscars party. “So, this is sort of our fun time out in Hollywood for the first time since we’ve been engaged.”

As she beamed alongside her new fiancé, Bello revealed that the proposal was "surprising but meant to be."

"It’s about time! I’m finally grown up enough to get married,” the 52-year-old said.

Crenn and Bello made things official on Dec. 29 during a trip to Paris.

"I think we just light each other up," Bello said, revealing what makes their relationship work.

Crenn, who shocked fans and many members of the culinary world when she revealed her breast cancer diagnosis last May, agreed, adding, “Love and joy, and I think we cook for each other.”

"Though you're a lot better cook than I am," Bello said with a laugh.

That's probably an understatement.

In 1997, Crenn made culinary history when she became the first female executive chef in Indonesia at the InterContinental Hotel in Jakarta. At the helm of her second restaurant, Luce, Crenn earned her first Michelin star. Today, she is the first and only female chef in the U.S. to have helmed a restaurant that's won three Michelin stars. In 2016, she was named as the Best Female Chef by the World's 50 Best Restaurants List.

The 55-year-old culinary star also shared the news of her engagement on Instagram, writing, "How beautiful and powerful when love comes your way. She said oui!!!! Lucky me."

Bello has an 18-year-old son with former partner Dan McDermott and Crennhas twin daughters, whom she had with a former partner. The couple told E! News they're both thrilled to officially start their life as a married couple soon.

“We’re really excited about this new chapter,” Bello said. “It’s cool to be out together in Hollywood doing this thing I’ve been doing for 25 years, but with somebody I really enjoy doing it with. Dom’s a chef so we’ve been to some of her things, but not to Hollywood things.”