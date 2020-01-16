Whether or not you like football, the Super Bowl is usually worth watching for the over-the-top commercials alone.

The coveted ad spots are notoriously expensive — last year, a mere 30 seconds cost companies a record $5.25 million during the championship match-up between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots.

Big brands like Budweiser and Pepsi certainly aren't strangers to the Super Bowl Sunday commercial lineup, but there are always a few new faces hoping to making a national impact. And then there are the all-star comebacks.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Cheetos announced Thursday it will be debuting a new Super Bowl ad for the first time in over a decade and it will feature the brand's latest creation: Cheetos Popcorn.

The 30-second spot, called “It’s a Cheetos Thing,” will highlight the infamous orange dust Cheetos fans get on their fingers after eating the brightly colored snack. Cheetos recently revealed that company executives have long had an official term for the lingering powder: Cheetle.

To bring the commercial to life, Cheetos has enlisted the help of 1990s rap legend MC Hammer.

In the teaser clip released Thursday, the hip-hop star is seen sitting at a piano quietly humming a catchy tune while eating a bag of Cheetos. When he moves his hand down to the piano, he realizes he can’t touch the piano.

Was Cheetle the true inspiration behind one of the most popular songs of all time? We hope so!

The song itself is celebrating a big milestone this year. “U Can’t Touch This” turned 30 this month. Released on Jan. 13, 1990, it became the first hip-hop song to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and the album on which it was featured, “Please Hammer, Don’t Hurt ‘Em,” sold more than 10 million copies, according to Fast Company.

The last Cheetos commercial to air during a Super Bowl was called “Annoying Caller" in 2009. The ad featured the titular “annoying caller” sitting outside a cafe on the phone with her friend as she talks about all of the ugly people in that part of town. Sitting nearby, another woman and Chester Cheetah plot a mischievous plan to scare the annoying woman by tossing Cheetos on the ground so the surrounding birds basically attack her.

This year's spot already has a catchier theme. The full Cheetos commercial is set to air on Feb. 2.