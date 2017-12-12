share tweet pin email

'Tis the season to be cheesin'. Cheetos cheesin', to be exact.

The bright-orange, crunchy, puffed corn snack will now be available in popcorn form at select Regal Cinemas nationwide. The resulting snack is probably something you dreamt up as a child — or perhaps after enjoying a little too much egg nog at your holiday party.

Cheetos Popcorn will feature Cheetos dust-flavored popcorn and crunchy Cheetos pieces mixed together ... and it comes in a giant 32-ounce container.

Time to see #coco Had to try this #cheetospopcorn sooooo good! A post shared by @say10unicorn on Dec 8, 2017 at 3:36pm PST

Cheetos is no stranger to lending its familiar flavor to other snacks foods.

Previously, the company has collaborated with fast food giant Burger King to create Mac N' Cheetos, Chuck E. Cheese's to create a Cheetos-topped pizza, and even hosted its own extremely popular pop-up restaurant in New York City.

Though Cheetos popcorn has been previously trialed at various theater locations, Regal Cinemas is the first movie theater chain to offer this insanely cheesy snack at the national level.

And people are pumped.

Someone just shared a link that you can now get cheetos popcorn at the movie theatre and that might actually get me to go to the move theatre. pic.twitter.com/1TIsRIhoCJ — Karen McCrae (@farmfreshkaren) December 12, 2017

I've been missing this my whole life. Combining two of my favorite things #Cheetos #popcorn God bless America & #zoolights! pic.twitter.com/7M9EBHzpVT — Joshua W. Walker (@drjwalk) December 10, 2017

Even though Cheetos cheese powder turns our fingers bright orange, we obviously can't keep away from those additively crunchy little snacks. There's no word yet on how much the popcorn will set you back, but movie snacks these days aren't cheap, with buckets of popcorn hovering anywhere from $6 to $8. However, it seems like people are ready to hand over the cheddar for the cheese.

Select Regal Cinemas nationwide will start releasing the popcorn mix starting Dec. 15, but quite a few lucky cheese-lovers have already spotted the snack at their local theater.