New York Fashion Week is getting a particularly hot update this year as Cheetos — yes, the snack brand — will be hosting its first-ever runway show during the iconic fashion event.

Though Cheetos has sold bright orange merchandise and clothing in the past, this fall the brand will be presenting 21 "high-fashion-yet-playful" looks at the House of Flamin' Haute show on September 5.

According to a press release, the styles that will be on display were inspired by Cheetos fans on social media and the full looks will be put together by fashion influencers and stylists.

In addition to cheesy makeup, hairstyles and nail art, the show will feature a one-of-a-kind piece, created by Ami Goodheart, an award-winning costume designer who has dressed celebrities like Lady Gaga and Ciara.

Like many of fashion week's most exclusive events, the runway show will be invite only, but Cheetos super fans needn't despair: the House of Flamin' Haute is also hosting a free style bar, which will be open to the public on Friday, September 6 and Saturday, September 7. Reservations are required, but can be made online. Those who attend will be treated to get a variety of services, like scrunchie-accessorized "Cheetos Puff Buns," orange-dusted "Caught Snacking" nails and the colorful, sparkly and totally wacky "Wild Cheetah Cat Eye."

If the reservations book up before you get the chance to schedule one, not all hope is lost — the brand will be giving fans an opportunity to win a visit to the style bar by entering contests on social media.

"We are continually in awe of how Cheetos fans share their love for the brand and express it in their own way, whether that’s creating original recipes with Cheetos or donning Cheetos-inspired hair, nail or makeup looks," Brandi Ray, senior director of marketing at Frito-Lay North America, said in a press release.

"We are so excited to continue to celebrate our fans and their creativity, and in turn, invite them to get the ultimate Cheetos Flamin’ Haute look."

Cheetos already launched a clothing line with Forever 21 this year, so runway show was totally inevitable, right?

Still, plenty of people across social media seem pretty unsure about the snack brand's latest foray into fashion.

We'll certainly be keeping an eye out for any of those flamin' hot looks coming down the runway on September 5.