March 12, 2019, 5:04 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Erica Chayes Wida

Tiny bags of Doritos, Cheetos and Fritos are now at the center of the latest viral food debate.

Kevin Fredericks, a Los Angeles-based comedian and filmmaker, recently tweeted a video featuring himself and a few friends fiercely debating the proper ranking of various crunchy snacks found in the original Frito-Lay variety pack.

For those unaccustomed to this pantry staple, the pack includes six different types of individual snack-sized bags: Lay's Classic potato chips, Nacho Cheese Doritos, Cheetos, plain Fritos corn chips, Lay's Barbecue chips and Cool Ranch Doritos.

How would you rank these six classic snacks? Amazon

In the video, two of Fredericks' friends rank Cool Ranch Doritos at the top spot, while Fritos come in last.

"I probably wouldn't even eat chips if just Fritos were available," someone exclaims from off screen.

The original video now has over 6 million views, more than 71,000 likes and 3,000 comments — most of which are people weighing in with their own rankings.

Many tweeters expressed the same sentiment as the men in the video, ranking Doritos towards the top, and Fritos as dead last:

Fritos are always last in my house. My kids call them struggle snacks. You only eat them if you have to and there are no other snacks. — CJames🖤 (@4lovestolove) March 10, 2019

Bout to open me a bag of Fritos pic.twitter.com/m1UmUwbzi1 — Sachariah Joy (@sachariahjoyy) March 11, 2019

One of Fredericks' friends in the video ranked Fritos third "out of respect to your grandmother."

On Twitter, a follower reminded folks that Fritos are always good for "Frito Pie."

Everbody know you save the fritos to make Frito Pie 😂😂💯 pic.twitter.com/hxHYXqD9ad — Domo__ (@dsdomonick2) March 11, 2019

They bring up a good point.

Another noted that once sandwiches are thrown into the mix, the ranking method becomes a whole different beast (that's a yes to Lay's Classic and a hard no to Cool Ranch on any turkey sandwiches over here).

The rank changes if you’re talking about “eating the chip by itself” vs. “eating the chip with a sandwich” pic.twitter.com/YdPcSInHnO — C. Price (@CMP_4) March 10, 2019

Now, even celebrities have weighed in on the debate. "Captain America" star Chris Evans put Cool Ranch Doritos, Cheetos and Nacho Cheese Doritos as his top 3, but Lay's Classic chips came in last place on his list.

"Boy Meets World" actress Danielle Fishel mostly agreed with Evans, but would swap Nacho Cheese and Cool Ranch Doritos in her ranking.

Activist Monica Lewinsky even weighed in with a totally original take on the snack list: she would put Chili Cheese Flavored Fritos above all other crunchy snacks.

Even the chip makers commented on Fredericks' post, although they admittedly "can't play favorites."