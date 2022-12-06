Cheesecake French toast and panettone tiramisu will make Christmas even sweeter

YouTube cooking show host Laura Vitale is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite entertaining recipes for the holidays. She shows us how to make baked, cheesecake-stuffed French toast and Italian tiramisu with a festive Christmas twist.

This is one of our family's favorites; it's just so comforting. We often have it on holiday mornings. It combines the goodness of cheesecake and French toast into one delicious dish.

Panettone is a must-have in every Italian household. Here, the holiday cake joins traditional ladyfingers in a creamy, indulgent tiramisu.

