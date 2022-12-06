IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Cheesecake French toast and panettone tiramisu will make Christmas even sweeter

Laura Vitale makes holiday celebrations a little sweeter with a cheesecake-inspired French toast casserole and a tiramisu-panettone mashup.

Cheesecake French toast, panettone tiramisu: Get the recipes!

04:28
/ Source: TODAY
By Laura Vitale

YouTube cooking show host Laura Vitale is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite entertaining recipes for the holidays. She shows us how to make baked, cheesecake-stuffed French toast and Italian tiramisu with a festive Christmas twist.

Cheesecake-Stuffed Baked French Toast
Courtesy Laura Vitale
Get The Recipe

Cheesecake-Stuffed Baked French Toast

Laura Vitale

This is one of our family's favorites; it's just so comforting. We often have it on holiday mornings. It combines the goodness of cheesecake and French toast into one delicious dish.

Christmas Tiramisu
Courtesy Laura Vitale
Get The Recipe

Christmas Tiramisu

Laura Vitale

Panettone is a must-have in every Italian household. Here, the holiday cake joins traditional ladyfingers in a creamy, indulgent tiramisu.

If you like those holiday recipes, you should also try these:

Sausage and Leek Breakfast Casserole
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Sausage and Leek Breakfast Casserole

Laura Vitale
Jeweled Chocolate Bark Crunch
Discovery+
Get The Recipe

Jeweled Chocolate Bark Crunch

Mary McCartney
