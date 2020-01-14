The Cheesecake Factory is making cheesecake-flavored ice cream in 7 flavors

The Cheesecake Factory just combined two of the best cold and creamy sweet treats into one dessert.

On Tuesday, the restaurant announced that it's releasing a new line of ice cream pints made with a lot of the same ingredients that it puts in its larger-than-life cheesecakes.

As first reported by People, the cheesecake-flavored ice creams are set to hit grocery stores this March and will come in seven flavors inspired by the chain's most popular flavors. Each 14-ounce carton will have a suggested retail price of $4.99, but a rep for the brand was not able to confirm which grocery stores would be carrying the new pints.

The restaurant chain known its overt-the-top portions enlisted Iowa-based ice cream manufacturer Wells Enterprises, Inc. to help concoct the indulgent flavors, which are all made made with a sour cream and cream cheese base. The full lineup of flavors include:

Original: Plain cheesecake-flavored ice cream with swirls of graham crackers

Plain cheesecake-flavored ice cream with swirls of graham crackers Chocolate: Rich chocolate-cheesecake ice cream with fudge swirled throughout

Rich chocolate-cheesecake ice cream with fudge swirled throughout Cookies & Cream: Cheesecake ice cream studded with crunchy bits of chocolate cookies and swirls of chocolate

Cheesecake ice cream studded with crunchy bits of chocolate cookies and swirls of chocolate Salted Caramel: A salty and sweet treat with a caramel cheesecake base and graham swirls

A salty and sweet treat with a caramel cheesecake base and graham swirls Birthday Cake: Yellow cake-flavored cheesecake ice cream with little cake pieces, swirls of icing and candy sprinkles

Yellow cake-flavored cheesecake ice cream with little cake pieces, swirls of icing and candy sprinkles Key Lime: A slightly tart Key lime-flavored cheesecake ice cream with graham swirls

A slightly tart Key lime-flavored cheesecake ice cream with graham swirls Strawberry: Strawberry cheesecake ice cream with graham swirls

The new cheesecake ice cream collection comes in seven flavors inspired by the restaurant's cheesecakes. Cheesecake Factory

A Cheesecake Factory spokesperson declined to share nutritional information for the pints, but since one slice of the chain's original cheesecake packs in over 800 calories, a serving of its original ice cream will likely be a bit better for you. The ice cream pints join other products in the chain's at-home line, which includes frozen cheesecakes, coffee creamer and cupcakes.

In 2018, The Cheesecake Factory started selling the restaurant's ultra-popular brown bread in grocery stores. Before that, the brand released boxed mixes of its signature cheesecakes in 2017.