The Cheesecake Factory is hosting its 1st online cooking class — here's how to join

Even though most of its restaurant dining rooms are closed, The Cheesecake Factory wants moms everywhere to be able to enjoy a delightful Mother's Day brunch this year.

On May 7, the popular restaurant chain will host its first-ever virtual cooking class and everyone is invited to learn how to make one of its most popular brunch items: lemon-ricotta pancakes.

Chief culinary officer Donald Moore will teach cooks at home how to make the sweet dish and another one of the restaurant's newest menu items, a pasta with chicken and broccoli, during the 30-minute demo.

Chef Donald Moore will walk home chefs through the cooking demo on May 7. Cheesecake Factory

“With so many people cooking at home right now, we thought this would be a perfect time to showcase a couple of our signature recipes that our guests could make at home for their loved ones on Mother’s Day," Moore said in a press release. "I’m really looking forward to it."

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

There will be two sessions (one at 4 p.m. ET and one at 4 p.m. PT) so folks on both coasts will be able to tune in at a more convenient time. The chef will also be able to respond to viewer questions in real time since the class is being broadcast via Facebook Live.

To help home chefs of all ages and skill levels prepare for the class, The Cheesecake Factory released a shopping list for both recipes (see below).

This isn't the first time the Cheesecake Factory has made a few of its popular recipes available to fans. People can also find recipes for the restaurant's Cinnamon Roll Pancakes, Chicken Bellagio, Factory Huevos Rancheros and more online.

With his first Facebook Live cooking demo just days away, Moore is already considering a follow up session.

Said the chef, “If it goes well, we may look to do more in the future. We’ll see!”

The Cheesecake Factory's Chicken & Broccoli Pasta

Your first look at one of the Cheesecake Factory's newest dishes. Cheesecake Factory

Ingredients needed:

Canola oil

1 package chicken tenders

Coarse salt

Black pepper, ground

All-purpose flour

Garlic, 4 cloves

Crushed red chili flakes

2 heads of broccoli

4 ounces rigatoni pasta, dry

Chicken broth

Butter

Parmesan cheese

2 Roma tomatoes

1 whole lemon

Seasoned croutons

The Cheesecake Factory's Lemon-Ricotta Pancakes

Lemon ricotta pancakes are a nice sweet treat for mom on her special day. Cheesecake Factory

Ingredients needed: