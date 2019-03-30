Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 30, 2019, 7:45 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ronnie Koenig

Lemon meringue, strawberry, chocolate, red velvet ...

As fans of The Cheesecake Factory know, these are all favorite flavors at the ubiquitous chain many would gladly fork over our hard-earned cash for. But on April 1, The Cheesecake Factory will be giving away free food.

Yes, the promotion will be on April Fools' Day, but it's no joke!

"We love you as much as you love free food, so we're giving away a quarter of a million dollars worth of free @DoorDash rewards to 10,000 people" the chain posted on Instagram. "Get your cut on April 1 (no joke) at 4pm ET/ 1pm PT and use it any time through April 7. Get ready, this will go quick!"

The first 10,000 customers who use the app DoorDash and claim the reward will receive a $25 gift card to use on a Cheesecake Factory order any day this week.

“On a day where most people play pranks and make jokes, we are so pleased to offer 10,000 of our guests something that is real and meaningful,” David Overton, founder and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory, wrote in a statement.

As an added bonus, DoorDash, The Cheesecake Factory's exclusive national delivery provider, will be offering free delivery on all Cheesecake Factory orders from Monday April 1, 2019 to Sunday April 7, 2019.

Be sure to visit The Cheesecake Factory for all terms regarding this promotion, and best of luck in getting your free slice on April 1.