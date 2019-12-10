We all have those people who deserve a little something around the holidays, but adding another person to your gift list feels exhausting. I put these recipes together for that exact reason. They’re simple recipes that are inexpensive, don’t take too long to make and they’re delicious, too!

Move over, popcorn! Roasted chickpeas are the new easy-to-make, deliciously addictive snack in town. They also pack a ton of nutrients into every bite.

The combination of sweet and salty in these chocolaty pretzel bites is irresistible. They also look like they took hours to make, but they only need four ingredients and about 15 minutes to put together.

These festive reindeer treats are almost too cute to eat! They're a delicious delight for kids and grownups alike.

If you like those great giftable recipes, you should also try these: