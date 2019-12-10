Save up to 88% on hot holiday gifts from Coach, North Face, La Perla, and Adidas with these exclusive Shop TODAY deals!

Save money this season by making your own edible gifts

Because the best gifts are the ones you can eat.

These 3 recipes make delicious holiday gifts without breaking the bank

Dec. 10, 201904:38

By Checka Ciammaichelli

We all have those people who deserve a little something around the holidays, but adding another person to your gift list feels exhausting. I put these recipes together for that exact reason. They’re simple recipes that are inexpensive, don’t take too long to make and they’re delicious, too!

Spiced Roasted Chickpeas
Checka Ciammaichelli / Courtesy \ Checka
Checka Ciammaichelli

Move over, popcorn! Roasted chickpeas are the new easy-to-make, deliciously addictive snack in town. They also pack a ton of nutrients into every bite.

Pretzel Kisses
Checka Ciammaichelli / Courtesy \ Checka
Checka Ciammaichelli

The combination of sweet and salty in these chocolaty pretzel bites is irresistible. They also look like they took hours to make, but they only need four ingredients and about 15 minutes to put together.

Chocolate Reindeer Crackers
Checka Ciammaichelli / Courtesy \ Checka
Checka Ciammaichelli

These festive reindeer treats are almost too cute to eat! They're a delicious delight for kids and grownups alike.

If you like those great giftable recipes, you should also try these:

Slow-Cooker Spicy Black Bean Soup in a Jar
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Alejandra Ramos
Siri Daly's Cookie Butter Truffles
TODAY
Siri Daly
Checka Ciammaichelli