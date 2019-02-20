Get the latest from TODAY
Escape the winter weather and join us for a good time in Charleston, South Carolina!
Enter KLG and Hoda's Charleston Wine + Food festival contestFeb. 21, 201901:15
Thanks to Charleston Wine + Food, we'll will be taking the show on the road on March 8 to South Carolina, and you can join!
All you have to do is upload a video up to 60 seconds long that explains or shows why you deserve to come along and stop by our show.
Write a jingle, use props or do anything else creative that comes to mind!
The winner and a guest will receive tickets to the Charleston Wine + Food Culinary Village and a three-night stay at the Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel — a boutique hotel near shops and restaurants on King Street.
You must be able to travel March 7-10.
Entries close Feb. 27 at 5 p.m. EST.