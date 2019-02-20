Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 20, 2019, 2:57 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By TODAY

Escape the winter weather and join us for a good time in Charleston, South Carolina!

Thanks to Charleston Wine + Food, we'll will be taking the show on the road on March 8 to South Carolina, and you can join!

All you have to do is upload a video up to 60 seconds long that explains or shows why you deserve to come along and stop by our show.

Write a jingle, use props or do anything else creative that comes to mind!

The winner and a guest will receive tickets to the Charleston Wine + Food Culinary Village and a three-night stay at the Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel — a boutique hotel near shops and restaurants on King Street.

You must be able to travel March 7-10.

Entries close Feb. 27 at 5 p.m. EST.