Sign up for our newsletter

A tasty breakfast cereal doesn't need much — some milk, maybe a little fruit if you're really feeling ambitious. But for some people, that's just not enough.

They feel that a bowl of cold cereal could be ... well, colder.

On New Year's Day, KISS singer and bassist Gene Simmons tweeted two photos of his chilly meal that has since been retweeted 1,900 times and garnered over 8,000 likes. The photos show a typical bowl of cereal and milk but with one extra topping — ice cubes!

Anyone else put ice cubes in their cereal? pic.twitter.com/lfvZr5lBjk — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 2, 2020

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

In his caption, Simmons asked, "Anyone else put ice cubes in their cereal?"

Turns out, he's not the only one!

Am I the only one that can't eat cereal without ice cubes?!! 😩😩😂 pic.twitter.com/jr0erHJTvu — Cee♡ (@Vidarrina) June 11, 2015

Back in 2015, a viral tweet featuring a close-up of what looks like a bowl of Lucky Charms, innocently asked, "Am I the only one that can't eat cereal without ice cubes?!!"

I put ice cubes in my cereal pic.twitter.com/6LJSCIkwcp — tay (@mgcsvalentine) July 6, 2015

It even inspired some cold converts.

"Now that people talked about it & I tried it im addicted lol I love ice in my cereal," wrote one Twitter user.

Now that people talked about it & I tried it im addicted lol I love ice in my cereal 😍 pic.twitter.com/NDUjGCurdY — Daja Graham (@dajavuuuu) June 19, 2015

This unusual cereal topping is far from a new trend. Icy-cereal lovers have been showing off their favorite way to start the day for years.

👀 ice really!? RT @ZoneBoy_: You're sick in the head RT @_JAYRIOS: Am I the only one who puts ice in their cereal ? pic.twitter.com/h3z8UXdNvq — Clary (@ComplexGirl_) November 5, 2014

One user explained, "I take my cereal with almond milk, extra cold (by means of exactly two ice cubes) and a slightly tilted bowl."

I take my cereal with almond milk, extra cold (by means of exactly two ice cubes) and a slightly tilted bowl @Zeen088 pic.twitter.com/t1eZX4jQ — Sarah Adams (@sarahcadams) November 9, 2011

Of course, not everyone likes the idea. Some say all of this ice will just lead to a watered down morning.

They really won't like the way others take their bowl of breakfast.

First I try having cereal for breakfast and I pour water in it instead of milk. pic.twitter.com/VE0oJoJmvK — robyn (@noddingostrich) April 19, 2014