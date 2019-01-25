Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 25, 2019, 11:15 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Sky McCarthy

Former "Top Chef" contestant Fatima Ali passed away on Friday at the age of 29, but her legacy is being memorialized by the many chefs she knew and the fans she touched.

Tom Colicchio, one of the main judge's on the popular Bravo reality TV series, tweeted his condolences after learning the news.

Brother Luck, a Colorado-based chef who competed with Ali, shared a moving post, mourning his friend's passing.

"My heart is heavy today with news of the beautiful @cheffati passing away from her battle with cancer this morning," the chef posted. "I’m at a loss right now of how much this sucks but grateful she’s no longer in pain. God is gaining another angel today and heaven will be full of laughter upon her arrival. She was a queen who carried a heart of gold and my prayers go out to her family."

Food Network host Ted Allen posted that he was, "Grateful to have had the chance to see her shine."

Ali appeared in an episode of Allen's hit TV show "Chopped."

Chef Joe Flamm, a finalist on Ali's season, posted that he was "heart broken" by the news of losing his dear friend. The two shared many laughs on the show. "Until I see you again, I’ll keep a bottle of whiskey and a coffee cup ready for you," he added.

Dozens of fans have taken to Ali's Instagram account to share how much she meant to them and how much she will be missed.

"May you rest in paradise. You were definitely one a kind," one fan wrote. "So may Lil girls from Pakistan now have a great women to look up to."

Another person posted, "We love you and miss you. You will always be in our hearts and known as a fighter."

On Friday, Padma Lakshmi, who visited Ali in the hospital multiple times while she was undergoing treatment, tweeted that she had to cancel a Facebook Live due to "personal reasons."

Many of Lakshmi's fans are now sharing their condolences with the "Top Chef" host.

Ali passed away after being diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer. She received her initial diagnosis shortly after she competed on the Bravo reality series. In September, doctors gave her one year to live.