share tweet pin email

Celebrity chefs Guy Fieri and José Andrés may be two of the busiest chefs across the country, but when others are in need, they consistently rise to the occasion to help out.

Over the weekend, Fieri and Andrés cooked for more than 1,000 people affected by the raging wildfires in Northern California. They also cooked up plenty of comfort food for emergency responders.

Andrés posted a photo of his food team on the ground in Redding, California, on Sunday.

Our @WCKitchen Relief Team is on the ground in Redding, California to serve the #CarrFire evacuee shelters & emergency crews! Coordinating with @Cal_OES @RedCross @SalvationArmyUS to deliver hot meals with our Food First Responder partners @GuyFieri @OpBBQRelief! More soon... pic.twitter.com/16j2eIw5uu — JosÃ© AndrÃ©s (@chefjoseandres) July 30, 2018

Fieri is standing front and center in Andrés’ photo.

Andrés, a Michelin-starred chef from Spain who became a U.S. citizen in 2013, founded the World Central Kitchen relief program after Haiti’s devastating 2010 earthquake. Together with Fieri, the Salvation Army and Operation BBQ Relief, the World Central Kitchen is now reconvening for Carr fire victims.

The host of Food Network's “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” drove four hours from his own home in Santa Rosa, California, to work arm-in-arm with residents and charities.

Last year Fieri served barbecue to victims and first responders when the Tubbs fire, one of the deadliest fires in California history, scorched Sonoma County. This time in Shasta County, Fieri set up the same temporary kitchen. With twenty volunteers of his own, the Food Network star cooked up hot meals, like his famous barbecue chicken, pulled pork and side dishes. But even the superstar chef depended on some local professionals for support in the kitchen.

Chef James from Sheraton Redding Hotel stepped up HUGE with pasta salad and coleslaw for 1000 people for lunch and in for another 1000 tonight. Real deal!! @sheratonhotels pic.twitter.com/KXM8d4aJZs — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) July 31, 2018

“Chef James from Sheraton Redding Hotel stepped up HUGE with pasta salad and coleslaw for 1000 people for lunch and in for another 1000 tonight,” Fieri posted to Twitter on Monday.

Fieri grew up in rural Ferndale, California, and has seen decades of devastating wildfires ruin the region so these events have become increasingly important to him. A true California native, he even started his restaurant business in the area in 1996.

Now, for both Fieri and Andrés, cooking up delicious food and serving the community go hand in hand. The pair plan to provide 5,000 meals across five evacuation centers every day, as long as residents remain displaced.

Big thanks to the Cattlewomen of Humboldt for a great beef donation for the Redding evacuees! pic.twitter.com/Wb4kwsZqqL — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) July 30, 2018

If you’d like to join Fieri, Andrés and the thousands of emergency responders offering support to displaced families in Northern California, consider donating here.