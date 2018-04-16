Feed your inner kid with celebrity chefs' favorite childhood recipes

share tweet email

Chefs Brian Voltaggio, Amanda Cohen and Grayson Schmitz are on the plaza cooking up a few of their favorite nostalgia-filled childhood recipes to support Taste of the Nation and No Kid Hungry. Chef Voltaggio makes granola-filled pancakes, chef Cohen prepares hearty tomato soup with mini grilled cheese croutons and Chef Schmitz whips up classic Italian meatballs.

(By TODAY with our sponsor Citi, a partner of Taste of the Nation and No Kid Hungry.)

"This is the perfect dish for when you can't decide what to eat for breakfast," says Bryan Voltaggio. "You get the crunchy texture of granola and the fluffy, softness of pancakes all in one."

"There are few things more comforting than dunking a crispy, melty grilled cheese sandwich into a hot bowl of tomato soup," says Amanda Cohen. "This recipe ups the flavor factor with hearty chickpeas and fragrant rosemary. Plus, mini grilled cheese croutons let you enjoy this classic soup and sandwich combo in every bite."

"I love these meatballs because they are super flavorful and tender, easy to prepare and were one of my favorite things to make — and eat — when I was little," says Grayson Schmitz.

