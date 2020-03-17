This celebrity chef is turning his restaurants into to-go kitchens for those in need

As restaurants shutter or transition to delivery-only service amid new orders from local governments, chef José Andrés is trying to save jobs — and feed those in need — by turning his restaurants in New York City and Washington, D.C. into takeaway kitchens.

In response to the increasing risk of #COVID19 and to help encourage social distancing, we’re temporarily closing most of our restaurants in DC and New York today. We will repurpose many of them as “community kitchens” with limited takeout menus. (1/2) — ThinkFoodGroup (@thinkfoodgroup) March 15, 2020

Andrés, who has served millions of meals to those in dire situations through his nonprofit World Central Kitchen, is transforming several of his restaurants into locations that will offer to-go meals. The dishes will range in price, but each eatery will also allow people to pay what they can afford. Those who are able may also pay it forward by donating a meal to future patrons.

“Those who cannot afford to pay, we will welcome as well,” Andrés said in a statement.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

The exact menu items will vary by location, but the chef has already announced a few delicious dishes. America Eats Tavern, for example, will offer options such as a Cobb salad for $8 and a vegetable jambalaya for $12. At Zaytinya, which normally specializes in upscale Middle Eastern cuisine, options include soups like chicken soup avgolemono, made with a rich egg and lemon broth, for $6. Menus at each location will be updated daily.

Starting Tuesday, March 17, the community kitchens will be open from noon to 5 p.m. and will operate out of the restaurants’ side doors. Andrés also announced that all of his restaurant employees will be getting paid leave for at least two weeks following the restaurant closures. The award-winning chef owns more than 30 restaurants and bars.

This week, World Central Kitchen will be distributing grab-and-go meals to those in need in other areas, such as the Bronx in New York City.

This isn’t the first time Andres has mobilized his World Central Kitchen organization to help out during seemingly dire situations. Last week, he set up a community kitchen near the Grand Princess cruise ship to help passengers and crew that were stalled at the Oakland, California, port after some of those onboard tested positive for COVID-19. The chef was able to feed thousands who remained stuck on the ship.

Where to find José Andrés' community kitchens

New York City

Mercado Little Spain, located inside Hudson Yards, 10 Hudson Yards New York, New York

Washington, DC-metro area

27 years ago I opened @Jaleo....today we are closed. This is a hard time, but we are one big family & we will get through this. We can all take care of each other...sometimes that’s all it takes. So be strong. We can change the world through the power of food. #ChefsForAmerica pic.twitter.com/U5qNtZDAYL — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) March 17, 2020