Celebrity chef Sandra Lee shines on red carpet, shows off 25-pound weight loss

Sandra Lee is living her best life!

The chef walked the red carpet at the LUISAVIAROMA and UNICEF Gala in Capri, Italy, last week looking glamorous in a chartreuse, strapless Matičevski gown complete with a thigh high slit.

Lee, 55, has been sharing updates about her weight loss progress with her Instagram followers. In her most recent post in July, Lee revealed she was just 5 pounds shy of the 30-pound weight loss goal she set for her July 3 birthday.

"I'm having the best summer of my life," Lee told People exclusively at the event.

Lee stunned in a strapless gown at a charity gala one month after she revealed she had lost approximately 25 pounds. Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

This year, the lifestyle guru is marking 25 years as a founding board member of the Los Angeles UNICEF chapter. She also serves as an international emissary for the organization, which helps provide humanitarian and developmental support to children around the world.

While Lee hasn't posted a weight loss update since her birthday, it's clear her hard work is paying off.

Back in January, the "Semi-Homemade" TV host and author announced she was embarking on a year of health after she discovered over Christmas that she had gained 30 pounds and that none of her clothes fit. Lee said her new plan would include a cleanse and other dietary changes.

In May, she updated her Instagram followers that she was down 17 pounds.

On the eve of her birthday, Lee proudly posed for a photo in a sleeveless white dress.

"Thinking this will be my birthday dress for tomorrow," Lee posted on Instagram before her birthday. "Only five more pounds to go. Wanted to meet my goal weight before I turned 55 which is tomorrow but I’m pretty happy with where I am-I feel great!!! "

"Healthy thoughtful weight loss goals are not easy but worth it," she added.

In 2019, Lee and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo broke up after 14 years together and she moved out of their home in Mt. Kisco, New York in December 2020.