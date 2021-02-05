Celebrate the Super Bowl with Buccaneers bites and Chiefs chow

The biggest football game of the year is just days away! To celebrate Super Bowl Sunday, chef Felicia LaCalle and pitmaster Megan Day are making delicious recipes in honor of their hometown teams. LaCalle is cooking up classic Cuban sandwiches, yellow rice with black beans and fruity mango sangria for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Day is preparing savory baked beans and barbecued beef ribs for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Buccaneers Bites:

I adore this sandwich because it is an iconic sandwich that originated in Florida and is filled with the flavors of Cuba. The tangy pickles, savory pork, salty ham and melted cheese come together to make a deliciously toasty sandwich that dreams are made of.

Simple but flavorful rice is definitely a Tampa staple, and of course pairs perfectly with Cuban black beans.

This is a light and tropical twist on traditional sangria. The juicy mango adds a full and fruity flavor to this refreshing cocktail.

Chiefs Chow:

In our house, barbecue ribs are always on the menu during the final big games of the football season. The bigger the game, the bigger the rib! These mammoth beef ribs are easy to master in your oven or on a barbecue pit.

We've been making and loving these easy beans for over a decade. Whether we are cooking them on a barbecue pit or in our oven, this recipe is rich and tangy. You can dress it up with extra meat or even add some jalapeños and hot sauce.

