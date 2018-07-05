Food

Peachy summer desserts: Caramel peach skillet cake and sweet peach shortcakes

Jocelyn Delk Adams of Grandbaby Cakes is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to bake a few of her favorite recipes featuring fresh summer peaches. She shows us how to make light and sweet peach shortcakes and a caramel-covered peach skillet cake.

Make dessert peachy with Jocelyn Delk Adams' sugar shortcakes, caramel skillet cake

Make dessert peachy with Jocelyn Delk Adams' sugar shortcakes, caramel skillet cake

Brown Sugar Peach Shortcakes
"This dessert really showcases the beauty of fresh peaches and shortcakes always feel like summer."

Caramel Peach Skillet Cake
"Besides the taste being irresistible, the 'dump cake' process is beyond easy. No mixing is required. Just a simple layering of ingredients allows everything to come together wonderfully."

If you like those peachy recipes, you should also try these:

Peach Cobbler Breakfast Muffins
Blackened Fish Tacos with Bourbon-Bacon Slaw and Peach Salsa
