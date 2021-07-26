Celebrate the start of the Olympics with 2 Tokyo-inspired dishes

The Tokyo Summer Olympics are finally here! To celebrate the start of the games, chef Elena Yamamoto is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite Japanese dishes that are easy to make — and enjoy — at home. She shows us how to make cold ramen noodles with a zesty ponzu dressing and DIY temaki perfect for a viewing party.

I loved it when my aunt would make hiyashi chuka for lunch when I would visit my family in Tokyo in the summer. Whenever I make it at home, I'm instantly transported back. The salty, vinegary dressing is so refreshing on hot and humid days and is a great way to use ramen noodles in a new way.

This is a great way to enjoy "sushi" at home without the fuss of learning a rolling technique. It also makes for a great dinner party as the prep is simple and everyone can have fun making their own combinations of flavors and ingredients.

