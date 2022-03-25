Celebrate 'Starch Madness' with 2 winning sweet potato recipes from Joy Bauer

While everyone’s focused on March Madness, I’ve added an element of Starch Madness in my house! One starchy standout that’s a perennial fan favorite is the sweet potato. It’s versatile, nutritious, and delicious — no wonder it makes a regular appearance at the annual All-Star(ch) Game. Try these two recipes to score big.

Sweet Potato Parfait

Sweet spuds for breakfast? You bet. This creamy-dreamy parfait can be prepped ahead of time — good news for those of us who aren’t morning people! — so you can get out the door in no time. It also makes a sweet snack and delicious dessert. You can prep multiple servings at one time (for you and your crew), or make a single serving and freeze the leftover sweet potato-carrot mash for future nibbles. Add your fave toppings (berries, nuts, seeds, granola, coconut)… anything goes. This parfait is perfect!

Joy Bauer

This skillet is a game-changer! It’s a meaty, veggie, mashed potato mix that screams serious comfort food. I cleverly cut the carbs and calories by blending sweet potatoes with carrots (same orange color, same creamy texture), but you can easily make this with all sweet potatoes if you prefer (use 2.5 pounds total). And if you’re craving a more traditional rendition, you can also swap in a combo of white spuds and cauliflower for the same scrumptious effect. As for the broth? You’re the boss of your sauce: use beef broth for a more umami, meaty flavor, or chicken broth if it’s what you have on hand (veggie broth is fine, too). Cooking, baking, and serving straight from the skillet is fun and can save time cleaning extra dishes… but if you don’t have an oven-safe skillet, you can build this in a casserole dish and bake it off in the oven.

