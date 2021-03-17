Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with recipes from Philly's oldest tavern

McGillin's Olde Ale House in Philadelphia has been serving the hungry and thirsty residents of the city since 1860. It is the oldest continuously operating tavern in Philadelphia and one of the oldest in the country. This historic pub was founded by Irish immigrants, Catherine and William McGillin, who raised their 13 children upstairs, while running their business on the ground level.

Last year, McGillin's had to close its doors the night before St. Patrick's Day due to the coronavirus pandemic. Six months later, they were able to reopen on a smaller scale.

To celebrate St. Patrick's Day, McGillin's is serving up cheesy corned beef sandwiches and meaty shepherd's pie topped with creamy mashed potatoes. Although this year's green scene will look different from year's past, McGillin's is ready to pour some pints and toast to a new day!

This is a McGillin's take on a Philadelphia cheesesteak! The satisfying sandwich gets an Emerald Isle twist from griddled corned beef and melty Irish cheddar cheese.

This is one of the most popular dishes at McGillin's. It's hard to resist the rich, savory and comforting flavors of shepherd's pie. From the velvety gravy and tender vegetables to the flavorful meat and fluffy mashed potatoes, each morsel is more enjoyable than the last.

