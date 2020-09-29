If the aroma of coffee seems especially sweet this week, it's because it's free. Well, some of it is.

Tuesday, Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day, and plenty of our favorite chains, cafes and online retailers are dishing up the deals. From free cups of coffee to big discounts on beans, brew and even coffee subscriptions, there are more than enough ways to cash in on some extra caffeine.

So take a look online, stop by your favorite coffee shops and savor this special day.

Barnes and Noble

The nationwide bookstore's cafe serves up Starbucks coffee and has a fun freebie for National Coffee Day. With the purchase of any item from the bakery case, folks can get one free hot or iced tall coffee. All you need to do is pop in the store to enjoy the deal.

Biggby Coffee

The Michigan-based coffeehouse with nearly 250 locations will give its customers a free 20-ounce hot or iced coffee all day on Tuesday with any purchase.

Circle K

The international convenience store and gas station will offer a free hot or iced coffee of any size to customers at all its participating stores on National Coffee Day. To redeem a freebie, just download the Circle K app and present the coupon.

Cloudburst Coffee

The California-based brewer will offer customers 15% off their order from Sunday, Sept. 27 through Saturday, Oct. 3. Just head to Amazon, choose from the brand's Cold Brew, Half Caff and Ultra Caff and enter the code 15CLOUDBURST.

Cumberland Farms

Grab a free coffee at Cumberland Farms. Cumberland Farms

To snag a free hot or iced Farmhouse Blend or bold coffee in any size from this nationwide convenience store, text the word COFFEE to 64827 to receive a digital coupon redeemable any time on Tuesday.

Dunkin'

The international chain asserted its National Coffee Day dominance by proclaiming Tuesday "National Dunkin' Day." Customers can snag a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase at Dunkin' restaurants across the country — no promo code or rewards app necessary.

Golden Ratio

This funky coffee company sells its coffee in tea bags called "coffee pouches." The beans are roasted low and slow so the coffee comes out golden, has five times less acidity than regular coffee and actually tastes a bit like tea. For National Coffee Day, folks can get one bag at 50% off when they buy two on the Golden Ratio website with the code COFFEEDAY50.

Grounds and Hounds Coffee Co.

This organic, fair-trade online coffee retailer is offering 20% off all of its products sitewide now through Tuesday night. Anyone interested in a coffee subscription, which delivers coffee regularly to your door, can also get it at the discount. Just enter the code COFFEEDAY20 at checkout. For anyone with a soft spot for furry friends, the coffee company was founded to support dog rescues with 20% of its purchases.

Joven

This coffee line was created by a 13-year-old named Francesca "Frankie" Volkema who became the world's youngest professional coffee grader. Now 14, Volkema sells her coffee at Sparrows Coffee in Grand Rapids, Michigan and online. For National Coffee Day, Volkema wants to give back to local educators for National Coffee Day. For every bag sold between Tuesday and Sunday, one bag will be donated to the hardworking teachers in Grand Rapids, Michigan public schools.

Krispy Kreme

What goes better with free coffee than a free doughnut? The nationwide chain that's been hailed as America's favorite coffee (well it was a tie with Dunkin'), will offer its rewards members one free coffee and doughnut all day in stores on Tuesday. Make sure to download its app online before heading in.

Loacker

To enjoy any flavor of Loacker's Quadratini wafer cookies with your favorite cup of coffee, head to Amazon and enter the code 25LOACKER for 25% off your order. The Italy-based company only sells it espresso in Italian cafes but the cookies are available in the U.S. The promo runs for one week from Tuesday, Sept. 29 through Tuesday, Oct. 6. Che bontà!

MAPCO

This regional gas station chain will give away complimentary 16-ounce coffees, including the Cinnabon Pumpkin Spice Cappuccino at its 350 stores in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Virginia, Kentucky and Mississippi. To redeem the freebie, just stop in anytime on Tuesday.

Milano Cookies

Star designer Tan France partnered with Milano cookies for National Coffee Day. Milano

"Queer Eye" fans can win a coffee cup and saucer designed by the hit show's Tan France. The designer collaborated with cookie brand for National Coffee Day to gift a select number of the dishware to fans. To enter, follow @milanocookies on Instagram and tag who you want to #HaveACookie with anytime on Tuesday.

Organic Mixology

Want to make your coffee a little stronger? Organic Mixology is a company that makes low-alcohol content liqueurs with interesting flavors like coconut and lychee. Beginning Tuesday through the first weekend of October, the brand will offer $10 off shipping discount on the 375-milliliter bottle of OM Dark Chocolate and Sea Salt Liqueur. The discount requires no code and is available on the company website. Plus, a portion of all proceeds goes to Trees for the Future, which trains farmers to learn sustainable practices.

Peet's Coffee

Stop by a Peet's cafe in-person or online to enjoy 25% off fresh beans for National Coffee Day. The promo runs from Sunday through Wednesday and is open to anyone who has the Peetnik Rewards app or who subscribes to the chain's newsletter. For online purchases, enter the code COFFEEDAY20.

Pilot Flying J

Pick up gas and a free coffee at Pilot Flying J. Pilot Flying J

This roadside gas station and convenience store with more than 650 locations will give away free hot or cold Pilot J coffee of any size all day on Sept. 29, including specialty drinks like Vanilla Cold Brew. Just download the Pilot Flying J app online to redeem the freebie.

Silk

Let us hear you say, "Oat Yeah!" Silk

Anyone who loves some plant-based oat milk in their morning joe can enter in Silk's National Coffee Day contest. The grand prize is a year's worth of Silk's Oat Yeah The Extra Creamy One. On Tuesday, visit @silk on Instagram and comment on which of the brand's recipes you'd like to try most using their oat milk. The contest ends at 11:59 p.m. EST on Sept. 29, after which 100 lucky winners will be selected at random and be notified via direct message.

Target

Target's Good and Gather line recently expanded to include fair trade organic coffee and other items. Paul Weber / Cumberland Farms

Head down the coffee aisle at Target on Tuesday, as the grocer and retail store is offering 20% off select brews through its Circle app. Some deals include Starbucks ground or whole-bean coffee, Dunkin' and Green Mountain pods and Starbucks creamers. In addition, the brand's new, artisanal Good and Gather line launched its signature fair-trade, organic coffees for the holiday for $7 to $10.

Tim Horton's

The Canada-based coffee shop with locations around the U.S. will celebrate National Coffee Day from Monday, Sept. 28 through through Oct. 26. Guests can purchase any size hot or iced coffee for $0.99 through the Tim Hortons app or website.

Wandering Bear

This online coffee shop ships its cold brew, coffee pods and coffee grounds nationwide, and it's offering a few discounts. In addition to its ongoing discount for people who have to work from home, customers can get 32% off a 32-ounce Extra-Strong Cold Brew Carton with the code NATLCOFFEEDAY on its website and enjoy the 24-hour sale on $0.99 Extra-Strong Coffee Pods (no code required) on both Amazon and its website. The sales begin Tuesday.