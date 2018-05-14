Celebrate National Chocolate Chip Day with skillet cookies & whoopie pies

share tweet email

Elizabeth Heiskell, aka the Debutante Farmer, is joining TODAY to celebrate National Chocolate Chip Day with two delectable chocolate chip–studded cookie recipes. She shows us how to make a huge chocolate chip cookie in a skillet and a sweet chocolate-chip cookie and whoopie pie mash-up.

The only thing better than warm chocolate chip cookies is a gigantic chocolate chip cookie! Making this sweet treat in a skillet gives the cookie an incredibly crispy crust while keeping the middle soft and tender.

These sweet treats combine the cream-filled goodness of whoopie pies with the classic flavors of chocolate chip cookies.

