Celebrate National Chocolate Chip Day with skillet cookies & whoopie pies

Elizabeth Heiskell, aka the Debutante Farmer, is joining TODAY to celebrate National Chocolate Chip Day with two delectable chocolate chip–studded cookie recipes. She shows us how to make a huge chocolate chip cookie in a skillet and a sweet chocolate-chip cookie and whoopie pie mash-up.
The only thing better than warm chocolate chip cookies is a gigantic chocolate chip cookie! Making this sweet treat in a skillet gives the cookie an incredibly crispy crust while keeping the middle soft and tender.
These sweet treats combine the cream-filled goodness of whoopie pies with the classic flavors of chocolate chip cookies.
If you like those chocolate chip cookie recipes, you should also try these: