Food

Celebrate National Chocolate Chip Day with skillet cookies & whoopie pies

TODAY

Elizabeth Heiskell, aka the Debutante Farmer, is joining TODAY to celebrate National Chocolate Chip Day with two delectable chocolate chip–studded cookie recipes. She shows us how to make a huge chocolate chip cookie in a skillet and a sweet chocolate-chip cookie and whoopie pie mash-up.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Skillet
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

The only thing better than warm chocolate chip cookies is a gigantic chocolate chip cookie! Making this sweet treat in a skillet gives the cookie an incredibly crispy crust while keeping the middle soft and tender.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Whoopie Pies
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

These sweet treats combine the cream-filled goodness of whoopie pies with the classic flavors of chocolate chip cookies.

If you like those chocolate chip cookie recipes, you should also try these:

Salted Butter and Chocolate Chunk Shortbread Cookies
Get the recipe
Best Chocolate Chip Cookies Ever
Get the recipe

More: Food Desserts On the show

TOP