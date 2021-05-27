Where to score freebies and deals on National Burger Day

On Friday, National Burger Day will kick off the unofficial start of summer: Memorial Day weekend.

The weather is warming up and folks are firing up their grills with cravings for charred veggies and perfectly cooked meats. Luckily, before all that hard work goes into getting good food on the table for friends (yes, friends!), the nationwide holiday honoring beef and plant-based burgers is giving us a taste of the savory life.

What will it cost? Practically nothing! These big chains are dishing up freebies and promos for all their customers. So let's get munching, eh?

Beyond Meat

Beginning on the big burger day, the plant-based brand serving up tasty alternatives to traditional meats will be giving away the goods. From Friday through July 2 (the start of Independence Day weekend), fans can score a free coupon for a two-pack of Beyond Burgers. To cash in, download the Ibotta app and click the link under Beyond Burgers, which will be available every Friday during the promotion until the company reaches its limit of 50,000 free coupons.

Farm Burger

At all its locations throughout the Southeast, Farm Burger is knocking down the price of its Spicy Pimento Burger with grass-fed, grass-finished beef, pimento cheese, pasture-raised bacon and pickled jalapeños topped off with a sherry date barbecue sauce. Typically $11, the dish will cost $7 for customers all day Friday. No promo code required.

Pepsi

In an act of diplomacy, Pepsi announced it's bringing together competitors like McDonald's and Burger King by giving fans a free Pepsi, no matter which burger joint they love most. On National Burger Day, Pepsi asks people to post a photo of themselves with a Pepsi and any burger (from restaurants that don't serve Pepsi or one of the big chains that do). Share the shot on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook with #BetterWithPepsi and wait for a brand representative to reach out for proof of purchase (aka a photo of your receipt). Folks who don't want to post a selfie can click the #BetterWithPepsi ad on Facebook or Instagram, and just share a photo of their receipt. Once verified, soda drinkers can get a rebate via Venmo, PayPal or digital gift card of up to $3.49 for their free Pepsi.

Red Robin

This nationwide burger joint known for its free refills on fries and extensive burger list is offering up a buy-one-get-one 50% deal on all its gourmet burgers. The deal lasts not only on Friday but for the whole month of May. The only catch is you have to already be a rewards member. Rewards members get other perks like a free burger during their birthday Month and $20 towards their sixth visit if they order from the restaurant five times during the first five weeks of their membership. So even if you sign up today and miss that National Burger Day BOGO, other offers are in store.

Shake Shack

OK, so this promo is for folks who get fully vaccinated. But the freebie falls on National Burger Day and runs through June 2, so if you're vaccinated, hop over to Shake Shack for a free side of fries with any burger or sandwich. Now available at locations nationwide, customers just need to show their vaccine card or Excelsior pass to the cashier.

Wendy's

The decades-old quick service hub for Baconators and snarky social media posts is giving away free — yes free — burgers on Friday. With any purchase, customers can snag one free Dave's single or Junior Bacon Cheeseburger. To cash in, open the Wendy's mobile app and click on the offer.

Related: