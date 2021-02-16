IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Cook up classic New Orleans jambalaya and beignets to celebrate Mardi Gras

Celebrate Mardi Gras from home with spicy jambalaya and fluffy beignets from chef Alon Shaya.

Chef Alon Shaya makes jambalaya to celebrate Mardi Gras

Feb. 16, 202105:01
/ Source: TODAY
By Alon Shaya

Chef and cookbook author Alon Shaya is joining TODAY to share some of his favorite classic New Orleans recipes for Mardi Gras. He shows us how to make saucy chicken and andouille sausage jambalaya and fluffy beignets topped with powdered sugar.

Chicken and Andouille Jambalaya
Chicken and Andouille Jambalaya

I love this recipe because it is so easy to prepare and can feed a large group of people. It also holds great, warm on the stove for a long time, so it is the perfect dish for a day like Mardi Gras or a sporting event.

New Orleans Beignets
New Orleans Beignets

Beignets are a New Orleans classic. They are wonderful with a morning coffee, alongside afternoon tea, as an after dinner treat or any time of day!

Alon Shaya