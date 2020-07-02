Download the TODAY app for the latest news

Sunny Anderson grills everything on the Fourth — even her cocktails

Why limit the wonderful smoky, charred flavors of the grill to just food?

By Sunny Anderson

Chef, television personality and cookout-lover Sunny Anderson is joining TODAY to share two of her favorite quick and easy grilling recipes for the Fourth of July. She shows us how to make grilled lemonade-iced tea cocktails and a short-cut grilled apple pie.

Sunny Anderson's 3-Ingredient Grilled Hard Arnold Palmer

Sunny Anderson

Sunny Anderson's 5-Ingredient Grilled Apple Pie

Sunny Anderson

Don't spend hours of your precious summer days sweating over homemade apple pie. This easy, five-ingredient recipe cuts down on the prep time but keeps all the comforting flavors. And, since it's mostly cooked on the grill, you don't even have to turn on the oven!

