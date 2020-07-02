Sunny Anderson grills everything on the Fourth — even her cocktails

Chef, television personality and cookout-lover Sunny Anderson is joining TODAY to share two of her favorite quick and easy grilling recipes for the Fourth of July. She shows us how to make grilled lemonade-iced tea cocktails and a short-cut grilled apple pie.

Why limit the wonderful smoky, charred flavors of the grill to just food? Adding these signature summer tastes to a liquor-infused Arnold Palmer makes an already awesome drink even better.

Don't spend hours of your precious summer days sweating over homemade apple pie. This easy, five-ingredient recipe cuts down on the prep time but keeps all the comforting flavors. And, since it's mostly cooked on the grill, you don't even have to turn on the oven!

