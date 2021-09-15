Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with 25 recipes from Mexico, Puerto Rico, Spain and more

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Make these flavorful recipes for everything from ropa vieja to birria to tembleque to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month.

Make Natalie Morales' ropa vieja in a slow cooker

April 16, 201802:00
By Erica Chayes Wida

During Hispanic Heritage Month, TODAY is sharing the community’s history, pain, joy and pride. We are highlighting Hispanic trailblazers and rising voices. TODAY will be publishing personal essays, stories, videos and specials throughout the month of September and October. For more, head here.

Wednesday begins National Hispanic American Heritage Month and TODAY Food is kicking it off with some of our favorite recipes from Latino and Hispanic chefs.

Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 was designated by the U.S. government to pay homage to the countless contributions, accomplishments, arts, culture and foods of Hispanic and Latino Americans. Whether you are celebrating your own heritage or a friends', these flavorful recipes for everything from ropa vieja and birria to tembleque and flan will wow everyone at your dinner table.

Appetizers and sides

Perfect Guacamole with Pico de Gallo
Daniel Alvarez / St. Regis Punta Mita, Mexico
Perfect Guacamole with Pico de Gallo

Gabriel Kolofon

This TODAY favorite guacamole is topped with fresh green cilantro, white cotija cheese and vibrant red pico de gallo, which executive chef Gabriel Kolofon said he did to represent his country's flag.

"The colors presented in the Mexican flag have great meaning," he says. "The green color signifies hope and prosperity, the white represents peace and the red symbolizes the blood of Mexican heroes."

Roasted Tomatillo and Green Apple Salsa
Getty Images
Roasted Tomatillo and Green Apple Salsa

Marcela Valladolid

This salsa verde has a surprise, subtly sweet addition of Granny Smith apples. It has an applesauce-like consistency, which is ideal for entertaining because it can sit out for a while without separating. Serve it with tortilla chips or smother it on enchiladas.

Summertime Watermelon and Tomatillo Salad
PatiJinich.com
Summertime Watermelon and Tomatillo Salad

Pati Jinich

Mexican chef Pati Jinich combines texture with all the right flavors in this refreshing salad. Perfect to enjoy in warm weather or on the cusp of summer's end, she swears by this combo of sweet watermelon, spicy tomatillos, creamy cheese and citrusy vinaigrette.

Grilled Corn (Maíz Rustido)
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Grilled Corn (Maíz Rustido)

Marc Vidal

Maíz rustido is Spain's version of Mexico's street corn. Like its Mexican counterpart, this sweet corn is charred and served with salty cheese, smoky spices and zesty citrus.

Cuban-Style Nachos
Courtesy Rosana Rivera
Cuban-Style Nachos

Rosana Rivera

Anyone who loves a good Cubano sandwich with Swiss cheese, salami, ham, cheese and Dijon will love these nachos. It's the ultimate finger food with all those classic Cuban flavors.

Little Gem Salad with Warm Garlic Dressing
TODAY
Little Gem Salad with Warm Garlic Dressing

José Andrés

This simple salad is inspired by the tapas bars and asadores (grilling restaurants) in and around Cordoba, Spain. It highlights sweet and tender little gem lettuce, adorned with warm, garlicky olive oil, sherry vinegar, anchovies and a sprinkle of smoky paprika.

Mofongo Stuffing
Alejandra Ramos
Mofongo Stuffing

Alejandra Ramos

Mofongo — a Puerto Rican recipe of fried green plantains mashed with garlic, pork and seasonings — could easily claim the title of the island's national dish. Mofongo is enjoyed throughout the year as a side for everything from sautéed shrimp to grilled steak and, like in Alejandra Ramos' recipe, with some added ingredients to make it a perfect accompaniment to turkey on Thanksgiving.

Entrées

Birria de Res
Views on the Road
Birria de Res

Stephanie Ramos

A staple of Mexican tradition, birria takes a lot of elbow grease. Meat is slow-cooked to tenderness in a chile-based stew, and served up in tacos with the consommé, or broth, on the side for dipping. This recipe by sisters Stephanie and Cloud Ramos includes a family secret that is not often found in other birria: carrots, which add a sweet flavor, and the absence of vinegar.

Shrimp Tacos 'Aquí Me Quedo'
Shrimp Tacos 'Aquí Me Quedo'

Juan Pablo Loza

Juan Pablo Loza's smoky, bright shrimp tacos take only 25 minutes to make and are, more importantly, reflective of the chef's mission to create awareness about the massive overfishing of species endemic to the region of Mexico's culinary scene.

Skirt Steak Tacos with Refried Beans and Mexican Rice
Stephanie & Cloud Ramos
Skirt Steak Tacos with Refried Beans and Mexican Rice

Stephanie & Cloud Ramos

The marinade in this easy dish packs in all the flavors — whether the steak sits for one hour or overnight. It's made with accessible, everyday ingredients that will make these mouthwatering tacos (that provide a plant-based swap option) a go-to recipe.

One-Pot Mexican Steak and Potato Stew with Guajillo Sauce
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
One-Pot Mexican Steak and Potato Stew with Guajillo Sauce

Pati Jinich

Need an all-in-one meal that will warm the body, soul and spirit? This peppery stew is packed with potatoes, garlic and tender flank steak. Anyone who enjoys a beef stew will definitely be making this more than once through the chilly season.

Aarón Sánchez's Seared Salmon with Pumpkin Seed Mole
Aaron Sanchez
Aarón Sánchez's Seared Salmon with Pumpkin Seed Mole

Aarón Sánchez

It’s uncommon to see seafood or fish in dishes made with mole. But the trick here is the type of mole, plus salmon, because of its richness and fat content, can stand up well to a strong, nutty sauce.

Alejandra Ramos' Choripan Sandwich with Chimichurri
Alejandra Ramos
Alejandra Ramos' Choripan Sandwich with Chimichurri

Alejandra Ramos

Choripan is a street-food sandwich with roots in Argentina, though also popular throughout other Latin American countries. The recipe is essentially in the name, which is a playful portmanteau of the words "chorizo" and "pan" (Spanish for "bread"). Alejandra Ramos jazzes her version up with crunchy red onions and zesty chimichurri.

Tampa Classic Cuban Sandwich
Courtesy Felicia LaCalle
Tampa Classic Cuban Sandwich

Felicia LaCalle

Filled with the flavors of Cuba, the tangy pickles, savory pork, salty ham and melted cheese come together in one deliciously toasty sandwich that is wonderful to make for lunch or dinner.

Vegetable Paella
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Vegetable Paella

José Andrés

Chef José Andrés shares his secrets to master the craft of the perfect homemade paella. It's not always easy to "finesse the fire and rice," he says, "but once you get it, there's no better way to feed a group of friends and family. The Valencians believe that paella isn't just a meal; it's a reason to gather with loved ones. Learn to make paella, and it will become part of your life."

Natalie Morales' Bahian Cod Fillet with Coconut Milk, Peppers & Onions
Alanna Hale / At Home with Natalie: Simple Recipes for Healthy Living from My Family's Kitchen to Yours
Natalie Morales' Bahian Cod Fillet with Coconut Milk, Peppers & Onions

Natalie Morales

Reminiscent of childhood memories in Brazil, Natalie Morales shares one of her favorite cod recipes that is overflowing with nourishing flavors like turmeric, tomato and coconut milk. To prepare it is easy, too. The 30-minute meal comes together beautifully whether you're entertaining or need a last-minute weeknight dish.

Chicken Chicharrón with Smothered Onions
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Chicken Chicharrón with Smothered Onions

Lorena Garcia

There's fried chicken, and then there's chicken chicharrón. What's the difference? A good chicken chicharrón is gifted with supremely crisp skin and is first rubbed with lime. After frying, it's brushed with a garlicky vinegar for a great pop of acidity.

Beef-Stuffed Eggplant
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Beef-Stuffed Eggplant

Alejandra Ramos

Tender baked eggplant are filled with a savory picadillo-style beef filling seasoned with Latin American flavors. Serve this topped with crumbled queso fresco and fresh cilantro, alongside Colombian-style coconut rice.

Natalie Morales' Slow-Cooker Ropa Vieja
HJO / At Home with Natalie: Simple Recipes for Healthy Living from My Family’s Kitchen to Yours
Natalie Morales' Slow-Cooker Ropa Vieja

Natalie Morales

Use a slow cooker to make this very hands-off version of an incredibly satisfying dish. Ropa vieja is a blast of flavor that warms from in the inside out. The shredded steak slow-cooked in beer, warm spices and briny olives is a just-throw-everything-in kind of dish everyone loves.

Sweets

Pumpkin (Calabaza en Tacha) Cheesecake
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Pumpkin (Calabaza en Tacha) Cheesecake

Marcela Valladolid

Marcela Valladolid's luscious pumpkin cheesecake topped with shards of pumpkin-brown sugar brittle is the perfect not-overly sweet fall dessert. But honestly, it hits the spot year-round.

Puerto Rican Tembleque (Coconut Pudding)
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Puerto Rican Tembleque (Coconut Pudding)

Alejandra Ramos

Tembleque is a five-ingredient Puerto Rican recipe for a jiggly coconut milk pudding similar in texture to panna cotta or Jell-O. It was Alejandra Ramos' favorite dessert growing up and her homage to it is simple yet outstanding.

Natalie's Pumpkin Flan
Annabelle Breakey / Getty Images
Natalie's Pumpkin Flan

Natalie Morales

Creamy, light and no-fuss, flan is the perfect way to end a feast. Morales keeps it straight to the point with vanilla and condensed milk but gives it some added fall flair with pumpkin pie mix, cinnamon and nutmeg. Each bite feels cool going down with a warm touch.

Mango Upside-Down Cake
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Mango Upside-Down Cake

Marcela Valladolid

Soft, moist and delicate, this upside-down cake with a tropical spin is perfect with a nice cup of tea or a cappuccino after a delicious meal (or anytime of day, really).

Chocolate and Chipotle Brownies
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Chocolate and Chipotle Brownies

Ana Claudia Talancón

Elevate plain chocolate brownies with a hint of hot, smoky chipotle powder and dash of cinnamon. It's like Mexican hot chocolate you can slice through with a fork.

Choco Pan de Coco
Bryan Ford
Choco Pan de Coco

Bryan Ford

Fluffy sourdough gets sweetened by flecks of shredded coconut, a little brown sugar and melty chocolate chips. Pulled apart after dinner or enjoyed for breakfast the next day with a steamy café, it's a homemade treat that's hard to beat.

Erica Chayes Wida

Erica Chayes Wida is an award-winning journalist, food writer and recipe editor who helmed a local newspaper before joining TODAY's freelance team. A mother of two, she loves singing, collecting old vinyl and, of course, cooking. Erica is forever on a worldwide quest to find the best ham and cheese croissant and brainstorms best over a sauce pot of bubbling pasta sauce. Her work has been featured on BBC Travel, Saveur, Martha Stewart Living and PopSugar. Follow along on Instagram.