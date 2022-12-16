IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Celebrate Hanukkah with crispy chicken schnitzel and latke fries

Honor the Festival of Lights with fantastic fried foods.

Crispy chicken schnitzel and latke fries: Get the recipes!

By Michael Solomonov

Chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Michael Solomonov is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his favorite fried foods for Hanukkah, which kicks off Sunday (these recipes work well for game day, too!). He shows us how to make crispy kataifi-crusted chicken cutlets and golden latke fries with horseradish dipping sauce.

Chicken Kataifi Schnitzel with Schug Tehina
Courtesy Michael Persico
Chicken Kataifi Schnitzel with Schug Tehina

Michael Solomonov

Kataifi, made from shredded phyllo dough, provides an excellent crunchy crust for chicken cutlets. It adds so much more crispy goodness to schnitzel. The creamy, nutty, spicy schug tehina adds a hit of heat to the dish.

Latke Fries
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Latke Fries

Michael Solomonov

Latke fries bring all the best parts of latkes and french fries into one perfect dish. They're easy to make, fun to eat and the whole family will love them. If the horseradish sour cream is too spicy for the little ones, these also pair perfectly with apple sauce.

Get The Recipe

Michael Solomonov