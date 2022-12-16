Celebrate Hanukkah with crispy chicken schnitzel and latke fries

Chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Michael Solomonov is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his favorite fried foods for Hanukkah, which kicks off Sunday (these recipes work well for game day, too!). He shows us how to make crispy kataifi-crusted chicken cutlets and golden latke fries with horseradish dipping sauce.

Kataifi, made from shredded phyllo dough, provides an excellent crunchy crust for chicken cutlets. It adds so much more crispy goodness to schnitzel. The creamy, nutty, spicy schug tehina adds a hit of heat to the dish.

Latke fries bring all the best parts of latkes and french fries into one perfect dish. They're easy to make, fun to eat and the whole family will love them. If the horseradish sour cream is too spicy for the little ones, these also pair perfectly with apple sauce.

