Celebrate Halloween with mummy hot dogs, monster fudge, pumpkin parfait and more

Chef and television host Elena Besser is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite spooky recipes for Halloween. She shows us how to make creamy pumpkin parfaits, croissant-wrapped mummy hot dogs, blood red boozy punch with lychee eyeballs and monstrously green matcha fudge.

I love this recipe because it is a fun and festive autumnal dessert that is low sugar but still full of bold flavors that hit the spot when you're craving something sweet.

Beware! This punch is booooozy! The dark fruit juices, bitter spirits and sweet, juicy fruit eyeballs make this the perfect punch for Halloween.

I love this recipe because it requires very little time and effort yet is a savory showstopper for an otherwise sweet-filled holiday!

I love how few ingredients go into this perfectly spooky homemade candy. It is always more fun when you have your own homemade candy for your Halloween party and these matcha monster fudge squares are both easy to make and delicious to enjoy.

