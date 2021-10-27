IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Shop Steals & Deals bestsellers up to 87% off — cashmere, facial brushes, more

Celebrate Halloween with mummy hot dogs, monster fudge, pumpkin parfait and more

It's way more fun to make your own snacks and treats for Halloween.

Treats and tricks perfect for Halloween

Oct. 27, 202105:49
/ Source: TODAY
By Elena Besser

Chef and television host Elena Besser is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite spooky recipes for Halloween. She shows us how to make creamy pumpkin parfaits, croissant-wrapped mummy hot dogs, blood red boozy punch with lychee eyeballs and monstrously green matcha fudge.

Healthy Pumpkin Parfait
Get The Recipe

Healthy Pumpkin Parfait

Elena Besser

I love this recipe because it is a fun and festive autumnal dessert that is low sugar but still full of bold flavors that hit the spot when you're craving something sweet.

Spooky Punch
Get The Recipe

Spooky Punch

Elena Besser

Beware! This punch is booooozy! The dark fruit juices, bitter spirits and sweet, juicy fruit eyeballs make this the perfect punch for Halloween.

Mummy Hot Dogs
Courtesy Elena Besser
Get The Recipe

Mummy Hot Dogs

Elena Besser

I love this recipe because it requires very little time and effort yet is a savory showstopper for an otherwise sweet-filled holiday!

Matcha Monster Fudge
Courtesy Elena Besser
Get The Recipe

Matcha Monster Fudge

Elena Besser

I love how few ingredients go into this perfectly spooky homemade candy. It is always more fun when you have your own homemade candy for your Halloween party and these matcha monster fudge squares are both easy to make and delicious to enjoy.

If you like those hauntingly tasty recipes, you should also try these:

Halloween Cake Pop Eyeballs
Grace Parisi / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Halloween Cake Pop Eyeballs

Grace Parisi
Sandra Lee's Hot Chocolate Candy Bar Cupcakes
Sandra Lee
Get The Recipe

Sandra Lee's Hot Chocolate Candy Bar Cupcakes

Sandra Lee
Elena Besser