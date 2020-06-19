Download the TODAY app for the latest news

Al and Craig's favorite Father's Day recipes: Pasta pie, steak Cobb salad and more

YouTuber Laura Vitale cooks up a cheesy, one-pot pasta bake, Cobb salad with rib-eye steak and strawberry ice cream cake for Father's Day.

Chef Laura Vitale makes rib-eye Cobb salad and pasta pie for Father's Day

June 19, 202005:09

By Laura Vitale

YouTube star Laura Vitale is cooking up a few of Al Roker and Craig Melvin's favorite recipes for Father's Day: cheesy pasta pie, a fresh Cobb salad with rib-eye steak and a strawberry ice cream cake.

I love any salad, but this one is special because it is a spectacular entree that makes a big statement! It makes a fancy cut of meat go really far, making it budget friendly!

This is one of my favorite dishes from my childhood. I grew up eating this often with all different pasta shapes, combinations of cheeses and flavorful meats mixed in. It's delicious bubbling hot out of the oven, but it's especially good cold right out of the fridge on hot summer days!

I love this dessert because it's very versatile and is completely customizable. It takes no effort to put together, which is perfect when feeding a crowd!

