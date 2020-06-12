Celebrate dad this Father's Day with 6 deals on his favorite foods

For families looking to show dad some love with a tasty meal on Father's Day, restaurants and food companies around the country want to help you celebrate with a deal.

It's been a while since many folks have gone out to eat. But now, many restaurants across the country are beginning to reopen with various safety stipulations. While some chains are offering specials for their reopened dining rooms, most cater to customers who are still sticking to takeout or delivery. Whether dad loves seafood, subs, pizza or a hearty selection of meat, there's something special for every dad who loves food.

Bonefish Grill

Should the old man crave a luxurious lobster dinner come Father's Day, this seafood chain is serving a three-course lobster tail dinner for just under $20 to celebrate. The deal is available for dine-in only, so be sure to check whether your local Bonefish Grill is operating its dining room online. For those doing takeout, the restaurant has a $44 special on a three-course bourbon-glazed salmon meal for five: It includes the main dish, salad, family-style sides and bread, plus cookies for dessert. The chain is also offering an extra $10 on gift card orders of $50 or more.

Carrabba's Italian Grill

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Carrabba's (which is owned by the same parent company as Bonefish) is also honoring the $10 extra on $50 gift cards purchased between June 7 through June 21. In addition, it's bringing back two specials, the Short Rib Masala and Rigatoni Al Forno, for Father's Day weekend only. Orders can be placed online or by phone for carryout.

Firehouse Subs

Snag sandwiches, dessert and chips for three people with Firehouse Subs' Family Meal Deal. Firehouse Subs

For a limited time, this sandwich chain is selling a $24 meal deal for the whole family that comes with a choice of three medium subs (meatball, Italian or its Hook & Ladder), three chips and three cookies. A portion of the sales are donated to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which provides equipment to first responders. During Father's Day weekend, new or existing loyalty members can earn triple points to use towards free subs and meal upgrades when they buy the family deal. To become a loyalty member, just download the Firehouse app.

Grassroots Farmers' Cooperative

Support family-owned farms with a farm-to-table meat box delivered straight to dad's door. This network of Arkansas farmers raise grass-fed, grass-finished beef, forested pork and pastured poultry free from GMOs, antibiotics and growth hormones. While customers can order custom, non-subscription-based boxes online with whatever meats they need, the company is offering a Father's Day package with the works, plus a $25 gift card and free shipping, for $161. It includes two packs each of center cut pork chops, ground beef, chicken wings, rib-eye steaks and German sausages.

Grimaldi's Pizzeria

From June 19 through June 21, this brick oven pizza chain partnered with Tribute Wine to launch a Father's Day food and wine special. For $40, guests can enjoy an 18-inch cheese pizza, a large house or Caesar salad and one bottle of Tribute Cabernet Sauvignon with your choice of a custom-made wine label that says, "Cheers, Dad! Happy Father's Day!" or "You are in all of my favorite memories. Happy Father's Day!" The offer can be used in dining rooms that have been permitted to reopen in Arizona, Florida, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin. The deal is valid for takeout at all locations except in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Smashburger

Snag this nationwide burger chain's newest (and most expensive) item, the $9 Smoked Bacon Brisket Burger, for $5 on Father's Day. Smashburger is continuing to sell its DIY-burger meal kits, in case you feel like showing dear old dad the love by cooking. The burgers are available for onsite or patio dining at 165 of the chain's 170 locations.