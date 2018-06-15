Food

Father's Day BBQ: Brisket sandwiches, potato salad, mint coolers and more

Chef, restaurateur, cookbook author and devoted dad Ryan Scott is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to make a few of his favorite foods for a fantastic Father's Day barbecue. He shows us how to make BBQ brisket sandwiches with creamy coleslaw, a refreshing mint cooler cocktail with berry and cucumber, tangy potato salad with crispy bacon and chocolate-topped marshmallow cereal squares with nutty brown butter.

BBQ Brisket Sandwiches with Creamy Slaw
Ryan Scott
"The creamy, tangy slaw combined with the tender thinly sliced brisket in this fabulously messy sandwich hits all the marks of a great barbecue meal."

Red Creamer Potato Salad with Bacon-Mustard Vinaigrette
Ryan Scott
"Vinaigrette-style potato salad is great in the summer because it's light and really goes well with grilled and barbecued foods. Plus, it has bacon. And bacon makes everything better."

Brown Butter Butterscotch Marshmallow Squares
Ryan Scott
"Creamy butterscotch, fluffy marshmallows, toasted brown butter and rich dark chocolate make these the perfect post-barbecue dessert. They're not too heavy, but they are seriously addicting."

Mint Cooler Cocktail with Berry and Cucumber
Ryan Scott
"This drink is dangerously delicious and refreshing. You can't go wrong with the combination of the refreshing cucumber and mint with sweet berries."

