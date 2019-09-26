Chef Anthony Scotto of Fresco by Scotto restaurant in New York City is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his favorite recipes for fall entertaining. He shows us how to make an autumn salad with juicy pear and walnuts and a cheesy mushroom lasagna.

This salad has some serious crunch! The toasty walnuts and crisp cabbage give it great texture, while the juicy grapes and ripe pears add a subtle sweetness.

Velvety béchamel sauce makes this cheesy lasagna even more comforting, creamy and totally delicious. Sautéed mushrooms, fresh herbs and robiola cheese add earthy flavor to the dish, making this the perfect pasta for a cool fall night.

