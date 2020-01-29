This cauliflower shepherd's pie bake makes plant-based eating exciting

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Vegetarian chef and author Amy Chaplin is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite plant-based recipes from her new cookbook "Whole Food Cooking Every Day: Transform the Way You Eat with 250 Vegetarian Recipes Free of Gluten, Dairy, and Refined Sugar." She shows us how to make a vegetarian version of shepherd's pie with a cauliflower topping and an apple-almond cake with cardamom.

This bake is really is kind of amazing. Every time I make it, the response is nothing short of ecstatic. Something magical happens when cauliflower is whipped into a smooth puree with cashew milk and nutritional yeast before being baked. The consistency and flavor are surprisingly good for such a simple method and so few ingredients; the result is the kind of comforting creaminess that I think most of us crave, especially in winter.

Roasting the apples before adding them to the cake amplifies their natural sweetness. The fragrant cardamom and nutty almonds round out the wintry flavor of this warming cake.

