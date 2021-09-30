Carvel is serving up 'Hocus Pocus'-themed shakes for Halloween

October is rolling in, and that means that it’s time to start thinking about Halloween — and all sorts of fun treats in celebration of spooky season.

Freeform is celebrating “31 Days of Halloween” all month long, and has partnered with Carvel Ice Cream to make treats inspired by Disney’s “Hocus Pocus.” This cult classic film will be airing on Freeform as part of the Halloween festivities throughout the month.

Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker as the Sanderson sisters in the movie "Hocus Pocus" which airs in October on Freeform. Alamy

The Carvel partnership will include three new limited-edition shakes that will all be served in a limited-edition “31 Nights of Halloween” x “Hocus Pocus” cup and spoon. The shakes are inspired by the Sanderson sisters, who are the central figures of the "Hocus Pocus" movies and will include:

Sarah’s Chilling Churro Shake

This shake will include a blend of Churro Crunchies and cinnamon-sugar churro ice cream, which will then be topped with whipped cream and yellow sprinkles.

Winnie’s Glorious Cake Batter Shake

This shake will have a base of cake batter ice cream, topped with whipped cream and orange sprinkles.

Mary’s Divine Cookies & Cream Shake

Finally, this chocolaty shake will include cookies and cream pieces, blended with classic vanilla soft serve, and topped with violet sprinkles.

“Much like enjoying a Carvel ice cream treat, watching Freeform’s ‘31 Nights of Halloween’ and Disney’s ‘Hocus Pocus’ delivers a true sense of nostalgia and traditions,” said Delia Wong, director of marketing at Carvel, in a press release. “With these shakes inspired by everyone’s favorite witchy sisters, Halloween and ice cream fans alike will have plenty of opportunities to soak up spooky season memories and create new ones.” These limited edition shakes will be available through Halloween, while supplies last.

“Hocus Pocus” mania has absolutely been on trend of late, as news of a Disney sequel to the classic film being in the works has gained steam. The original cast, including Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, even sat down for a virtual reunion during the pandemic in order to raise money for charity, and it included quite a lot of music and nostalgia!

