Carrie Underwood shares her go-to healthy recipes — including lasagna!

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite recipes from her new healthy cookbook, "Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life." Alongside celebrity nutritionist Cara Clark, she shows us how to make slow-cooker lasagna and better-for-you chocolate ice cream.

This is my healthier take on a comforting classic. I call it my "ugly" lasagna because when you scoop it out of the slow cooker into a bowl, it's not all nicely layered. It's just a big pile of comfort food!

Hello, midsummer-night's dream! If you have a high-powered blender and some time to chill, then step away from the hot fudge sundae and enjoy this delicious and light treat instead. If you want some extra protein, feel free to add a scoop of pea-based protein powder or sprinkle your nicecream with hemp seeds.

