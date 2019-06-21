This is the cheesiest that Carrie Underwood has ever looked. No, really.

On Thursday, the country music star received the highest honor for a Wisconsin visitor when she was given a replica of her head carved out of a 40-pound block of cheese during her "Cry Pretty Tour 360" stop in Milwaukee.

"The @fiservforum outdid themselves tonight!" she wrote on Instagram. "This is me...carved into a 40 lb block of Wisconsin cheese in honor of our show here in Milwaukee! I’m speechless!!! #CryPrettyTour360#WheresTheWine"

The person, likely someone from the culinary team at the city's Fiserv Forum, who cut this big hunk of cheese depicted the singer with a microphone and a haunting, thousand-yard stare that feels like it's following you around the room. Though the cheese artist may have been going for a look similar to Underwood's mascara-streaked makeup on her 2018 album cover, the cheese figurine's eyes are rimmed with a thick, raccoon-like black mask of demonic terror.

The reactions to the cheesehead were nearly as priceless as the sculpture itself.

"Cheeses take the wheel!" fellow singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith replied on Instagram.

"LOOKS SHARP," another commenter wrote.

"So awesome! We love you here! Welcome to Milwaukee!" said a fan.

While the cheese Carrie Underwood has its fair share of fans, it also has some people claiming they may not be able to sleep for a few days after seeing its unnerving image.

"Ummmm I’m going to have nightmares about cheesy crying Carrie,'' an Instagram commenter wrote.

Said another, "Made you look like the lead in a Kiss cover band."

Another put it more simply: "This is scary!"

With its black eyes and runny mascara, the cheesehead resembles another famous Carrie. Hopefully this one doesn't have telekinetic powers it will unleash in a fury of murder like the one from the classic horror movie.

Upon seeing the cheesy bust, other fans had a different horror movie character in mind altogether who also sports some splotchy mascara and inhuman eyes.

"Nothing against you Carrie you're beautiful but that looks like the bride of chucky [sic],'' a commenter wrote.

Many fans also noted that Underwood follows a mostly vegan diet, so she probably won't be carving off pieces of her cheese head to put on some crackers any time soon.

However, considering Underwood just added two more CMT Music Awards to her collection earlier this month — bringing her career total to an impressive 20 — making her the big cheese sounds perfect to us!