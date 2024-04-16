IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Carissa Stanton makes entertaining easy with a DIY taco bar and spicy cocktails

Prep-ahead carnitas and sparkling cocktails make entertaining fun, easy and festive.
By Carissa Stanton

Food blogger, recipe developer and founder of Brocc Your Body Carissa Stanton is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a couple of her go-to warm weather entertaining recipes from her cookbook, "Seriously, So Good: Simple Recipes for a Balanced Life." She shows us how to make a DIY taco bar with slow-cooked pork carnitas and a spicy, sparkling rosé cocktail.

Citrusy Pork Carnitas Taco Bar
Alanna Hale

Get The Recipe

Citrusy Pork Carnitas Taco Bar

Carissa Stanton

I love making this recipe when I am hosting. I prep the pork and let it simmer while I get ready, set the table, and make cocktails. Once my guests arrive the house smells amazing, and I don't need to break a sweat to get everyone fed!

Spicy Jalapeño-Rosé Spritz
Alanna Hale

Get The Recipe

Spicy Jalapeño-Rosé Spritz

Carissa Stanton

This is my go-to recipe for sipping in the backyard on a summer day. It's light, refreshing and has a surprising kick from the jalapeños which pairs perfectly with floral and fruity rose.

Carissa Stanton

Carissa Stanton