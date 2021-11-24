Cardi B is every newbie cook as she tries to make a full Thanksgiving dinner

Cardi B has made her mark in the music world and is now ready to try her hand in the kitchen.

In the latest episode of "Cardi Tries," the American Music Award winner tackled her fears to make a complete Thanksgiving dinner.

“I feel like just having the pressure on your shoulders that you have to do the Thanksgiving one is scary,” said Cardi B.

But it was a challenge she bravely took on as the "Up" rapper, 29, teamed up with fellow recording artist Ciara and chef Kwame Onwuachi for the big task.

"We work a lot. So I think time gets a little tricky when we're trying to cook as well and wear all the hats and do all that stuff," Ciara said.

The musical artists were in good hands as Onwuachi, a former "Top Chef" competitor, has cooked for celebrities such as Beyoncé and Jay-Z and former President Barack Obama.

When Cardi B said she was getting nervous and couldn't cook, Onwuachi assured her, "There's nothing to be scared of. ... There's no stress in Kwame's kitchen."

Before long, the trio dove right in and started preparing a dinner packed with Caribbean and American flavors. Their menu consisted of both Cardi B and Ciara's favorite Thanksgiving dishes — turkey (of course!) and mac and cheese.

Onuwachi showed them how to prepare a fried jerk turkey, rice and peas with coconut milk, truffle mac and cheese, and for dessert, purple potato ice cream and special cakes, which Cardi B and Ciara decorated just for the occasion.

YALL READY FOR THIS THANKSGIVING FACEBOOK EPISODE WIT @Ciara ? https://t.co/8movjGDfH6 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 23, 2021

While in the kitchen, Onwuachi also challenged the artists to a friendly game of “this or that,” where Cardi B and Ciara were prompted to answer hilarious questions or eat chitlins and pig's feet if they didn't reply.

Once all of the festive dishes were complete, everyone gathered around the table as Cardi B kicked off everything off by carving the turkey.

After her cooking lesson, Cardi B said she felt more confident in the kitchen.

“I still don't want to take the Thanksgiving dinner hat, but I feel like I could do like a little Sunday dinner.”

