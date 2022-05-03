IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jenna Bush Hager's May 2022 book pick is a novel about 'unexpected friendship'

How to make mozzarella sticks and mini meatballs like Mario Carbone

Melty, crispy mozzarella en carroza and mini meatball-tini in agrodolce are guaranteed to impress.
/ Source: TODAY
By Mario Carbone

Chef Mario Carbone of the lauded eponymous New York City restaurant, Carbone, is joining TODAY to share two classic Italian appetizers: He shows us how to make crispy, cheesy mozzarella en carroza and mini meatballs with a sweet and sour sauce.

Carbone's Mozzarella en Carroza
Get The Recipe

Carbone's Mozzarella en Carroza

Mario Carbone

Homemade pesto adds a fresh, herbaceous note to this classic Italian dish. The melty mozzarella and crispy breading are the definition of classic comfort food. This recipe is tailor-made for entertaining but straight-forward enough for a family snack.

Carbone's Agrodolce Meatball-tini
Get The Recipe

Carbone's Agrodolce Meatball-tini

Mario Carbone

The technique of soaking bread in milk to incorporate into meatballs is a traditionally Italian move. It adds moisture and body to the meatballs which makes them perfectly tender. The sweet and tart sauce is an excellent foil to the delicate meatballs.

If you like those Italian recipes, you should also try these:

Carbone's Italian Wedding Soup
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Carbone's Italian Wedding Soup

Mario Carbone
Creamed Escarole
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Creamed Escarole

Mario Carbone
Mario Carbone