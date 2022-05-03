How to make mozzarella sticks and mini meatballs like Mario Carbone

Chef Mario Carbone of the lauded eponymous New York City restaurant, Carbone, is joining TODAY to share two classic Italian appetizers: He shows us how to make crispy, cheesy mozzarella en carroza and mini meatballs with a sweet and sour sauce.

Homemade pesto adds a fresh, herbaceous note to this classic Italian dish. The melty mozzarella and crispy breading are the definition of classic comfort food. This recipe is tailor-made for entertaining but straight-forward enough for a family snack.

The technique of soaking bread in milk to incorporate into meatballs is a traditionally Italian move. It adds moisture and body to the meatballs which makes them perfectly tender. The sweet and tart sauce is an excellent foil to the delicate meatballs.

