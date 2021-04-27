Faribault Foods, Inc. is voluntarily recalling several varieties of its organic black beans, including products that were sold in Costco and other nationwide retail stores, over concerns of Clostridium botulinum, a bacteria that can produce dangerous toxins and lead to botulism.

The cans in the recalled lots may have a compromised hermetic seal, which can affect the integrity of the can and cause the packaging to leak, bloat or allow bacteria to grow inside the product, which could lead to serious illness, according to a recall notice from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company received several consumer and customer complaints about the compromised cans.

The recall affects three varieties of canned organic black beans with specific lot codes distributed between February and April of this year. The lot codes can be found on the bottom of the can.

15-ounce cans of S&W Organic Black Beans with the Best By date of Jan. 31, 2023 and the lot code 1329A 032 21 or with a Best By date of Feb. 1, 2023 and the lot code 1329A 033 21 have been recalled.

15-ounce cans of O Organic Brand Black Beans with a Best By date of Feb. 2, 2023 or Feb. 3, 2023 and lot codes of either 1329A 034 21 or 1329A 035 21 have been recalled.

15-ounce cans of O Organic Brand Chili Beans with Best By dates of Feb. 2, 2023 or Feb. 4, 2023 and lot codes of either 981A 035 21 or 978A 036 21 have also been recalled.

No other lot codes or other products have been affected by the recall. According to the FDA recall notice, "the problem related to the hermetic seal failure was corrected and no other product is affected."

"The quality and safety of our products are the top priority for our company," said Faribault Foods, Inc. in the FDA recall notice. "We apologize for our retail customers and consumer and sincerely regret any inconvenience created by this recall. We are working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on this voluntary recall and will cooperate with them fully."

Customers who have purchased recalled products can bring them back to the store where they were purchased for a refund or replacement. Those with consumer support or product questions can contact the company at phutton@faribaultfoods.com or call 1-888-210-6440, Monday-Friday from 8am to 5pm CST.

What is Clostridium botulinum?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Clostridium botulinum is one of the types of bacteria that can cause botulism, a rare but serious illness.

According to the FDA, Clostridium botulinum poisoning in humans can begin from six hours to two weeks after eating food that contains the toxin. Symptoms may include double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing and muscle weakness. Botulism poisoning can cause paralysis of the breathing muscles, which can result in death.