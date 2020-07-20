Blondies, hummus and more: How to make the most of canned chickpeas

Chickpeas or garbanzo beans? No matter what you call them, these protein-packed beans are amazing! Not only are they delicious, but they're incredibly versatile, boast a variety of health benefits and are especially great for prep-ahead recipes. Food blogger Samah Dada is making the most of these legendary legumes in both savory and sweet preparations: chickpea blondies with chocolate chips, turmeric-infused hummus and chana masala.

Hummus is one of those recipes that you can make reasonably for any occasion, whether you're snacking at home serving it while entertaining. The best part about it is that you can throw everything into a blender and watch the magic happen with only the push of a button.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

When I was growing up, this dish was on the table more often than not, often positioned next to some roti or rice. I love chickpeas more than anything, not just because they're a great source of plant-based protein, but also because they're very cute, and make a fabulous pantry staple. I choose to cook Indian food in a way that is a little lighter than original recipes, and I lean towards creating tomato-based masala dishes rather than cream-based versions. My chana masala recipe takes only 20 minutes to make and it's an easy lunch or dinner to make for one or a whole family.

If you're looking for a reason to use up any cans of chickpeas stocked in your pantry, look no further than this dish. While you may be skeptical of the fact that there are chickpeas hidden in these blondies, the reality is you would never even know they're in there. The chickpeas here create a chewy, cookie dough-like texture while adding in some secret plant-based protein. The sweetness from the coconut sugar and maple syrup pulls everything together with the chocolate chips — which I measure generously to my heart's desire. Not to mention, these blondies are super easy to make, as everything comes together with minimal ingredients and just a blender.

If you like those make-ahead recipes, you should also try these: