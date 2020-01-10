Camila Alves McConaughey always makes this shrimp with quinoa dinner for her family

Lifestyle expert, Women of Today founder and mother of three Camila Alves McConaughey is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite comforting healthy recipes for the cold weather. She shows us how to make warm kale salad with apples and quinoa with shrimp and veggies.

When I cook with veggies, the smaller I chop them, the more likely my kids are to eat them. This easy and delicious recipe is the perfect light meal and great for getting little ones to eat their greens.

This warm salad is wonderful all year long, but especially this time of year in the colder months. It is packed with flavor and a perfect start to any winter meal.

If you like those good-for-you recipes, you should also try these: