share tweet pin email

Camila Alves McConaughey, founder of Women of Today, entrepreneur, lifestyle expert and mother-of-three shares her go-to warm-weather entertaining recipes. She shows us how to make spinach salad with fresh fruit and crunchy nuts and grilled chicken kebabs with healthy veggies.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Make chicken kebabs glazed with honey and soy for Mother's Day Play Video - 2:59 Make chicken kebabs glazed with honey and soy for Mother's Day Play Video - 2:59

"It’s getting to the time of year when the sun is coming out and weather is getting warm!" says Alves. "I love to get the grill going on a nice day and combine protein with yummy flavors that go well with a refreshing salad with fruit.

"The chicken kabobs are easy and satisfy any craving while the pear and pomegranate salad has a sweet side, due to the fruit, while still being very healthy as a result of the homemade dressing. The best part is that you don’t need to be a grill master or chef to have amazing flavors like the ones in these easy recipes! Your guests get a great meal and you look like a professional. "

"I love having guests over, especially in the spring and summer time. These recipes are simple enough that I don’t need to spend too much time cooking, but still get to provide a healthy and delicious meal for my friends and family," she says.

"The pear and pomegranate recipe is perfect and satisfying enough, especially in the warm weather, to hold my guests over while we grill the chicken kebabs for the main course. They pair perfectly! And the less time I get to spend preparing and cooking, the more time I get to spend with my loved ones."

If you like those fresh and fun recipes, you should also try these: