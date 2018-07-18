Get California grilling with fresh salmon burgers and grilled, crab-stuffed avocado

Food

Chef Mark Jeffers of Manzanita restaurant at the Ritz-Carlton in Lake Tahoe, California is stopping by TODAY to share two of his light and fresh grilling recipes. He shows us how to make flame-kissed salmon burgers and crab-stuffed avocados.

Grilled Avocado with Dungeness Crab Salad
"Dungeness crab and fresh avocado are two of California's quintessential ingredients,” says Jeffers. “This dish utilizes them both beautifully and puts an innovative twist on classic flavors."

Grilled Salmon Burgers
"Salmon burgers are a fresh and flavorful alternative to the traditional beef patty. They have the same juicy qualities that regular burgers do, while adding tremendous health qualities."

